Prix Royal-Oak: Scope swoops to ParisLongchamp Group One as Ralph Beckett continues hot form in France

Trainer Ralph Beckett made it a Group One double in France this weekend as Scope won the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

After teaming up with Frankie Dettori to take the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on Saturday, Beckett turned to Rob Hornby to partner exciting three-year-old stayer Scope in the French capital.

The pair, who teamed up for victory in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot at the start of the month, set off in a handy position and travelled strongly throughout the one-mile-and-seven-furlong contest, delivering a challenge to long-time front-runner Zero Ten.

Hornby, who celebrated his first Group One winner, bided his time on the 5/1 shot and as the pack closed, Scope showed fine acceleration as well as stamina for the trip in rain-softened ground, moving to the lead a furlong out and holding off the challenge of Skazino by a length - with another three and a half lengths back to Glycon in third.

Reflecting on the win, Beckett told Sky Sports Racing: "He's just got better and better with each run. He had a tough middle part of the year when nothing really went right for us at home.

"I said before he ran in the Voltigeur that I wasn't sure what would happen that day because we hadn't been able to get the work into him and he'd have run a lot better in the St Leger if he hadn't blown the start.

"It was a good effort last time in the Noel Murless and I thought before the race today he looked terrific.

"I was delighted with how well he travelled today because he's not an exuberant horse at home."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Rob Hornby enjoyed a 'special day' at ParisLongchamp after riding his first Group One winner courtesy of Ralph Beckett's Scope in the Prix Royal-Oak

On Scope's plans for next year, Beckett said: "He's still quite a raw, immature horse so we'll see. He should get better from three-years-old to four and I can see him getting stronger but let's worry about that in April."

On his first Group One success, Hornby said: "It's unbelievable, I don't know quite know what to feel yet. I'm just delighted for everyone involved. It's a special day.

"This horse can be slowly away sometimes and I felt in the St Leger that he didn't get a fair crack at things. He likes to be prominent and races quite lazily in the first part of a race but really comes good later on. Stamina is the key with him.

"He had to dig deep as they came at him on either side but he stuck his neck out and the horse in thriving.

"All he has done this year is improve and if it all keeps going the right way we could have a very exciting horse to look forward to next year."