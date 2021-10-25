Sacred misses out on Breeders' Cup Mile but returns for 2022 campaign

Sacred landed the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes and the Group Two Hungerford Stakes from three starts this year; she finished seventh in the 1000 Guineas on her only other run of the season; Cheveley Park have confirmed return for 2022

Monday 25 October 2021 15:50, UK

Ryan Moore riding Sacred to victory in the Nell Gwyn
Image: Ryan Moore riding Sacred to victory in the Nell Gwyn Stakes

Sacred has been put away for the year after connections decided against a trip to Del Mar next month for the Breeders' Cup Mile.

The three-year-old filly has gone back to her owner-breeders at Cheveley Park Stud, and will stay in training in 2022.

Cheveley Park Stud managing director Chris Richardson said: "We've decided not to go. We would have got our ground - but she's a very special filly, and Mrs Thompson took the view she's staying in training next year and we didn't want to travel her.

"If all is well, and she's still in competitive heart, we will consider it as a four-year-old.

"She's back here (at Cheveley Park Stud) for her holidays. Let's hope she develops physically and we can stretch her to a mile, which would be good. We'll see how we get on. The programme is a little easier for those fillies."

Sacred ridden by jockey Tom Marquand (left) wins the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes race with Laneqash ridden by jockey Dane O&#39;Neill second at Newbury racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. See PA story RACING Newbury. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Sacred, ridden by jockey Tom Marquand (left), wins the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes

The daughter of Exceed And Excel, trained by William Haggas, posted wins in the Group Three Nell Gwyn Stakes and the Group Two Hungerford Stakes from just three starts this season.

She was seventh in the 1000 Guineas on her only other run.

