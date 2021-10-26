Paul Nicholls and Olly Murphy land doubles at Chepstow and Bangor-on-Dee

It was an excellent start to the day for Paul Nicholls and Olly Murphy, who both enjoyed doubles in the opening two races at Chepstow and Bangor-on-Dee respectively.

Harry Cobden guided Mr Glass (4/6) and Stage Star (2/7) to commanding victories at Chepstow in the opening two maiden hurdles, while Murphy took out both divisions of the Halloween Novices' Hurdle with Go Dante (11/10) and Washington (10/11).

Speaking after victory on Stage Star, Cobden said: "He's a beautiful horse. We actually took him out on grass last week so I knew he was going to be straight as a die over the first few and then he's done it the hard way.

"First time over hurdles, he's made the running and he's done nothing wrong, jumping impeccably.

"He's had a good blow so he'll come on for it and that's two nice horses so I'm already happy anyway."

Image: Trainer Olly Murphy and jockey Aidan Coleman

Nicholls was similarly enthused about the performance of Stage Star, who was an easy winner for the Owners Group team.

"We like to ride them forward so he was green over the first two or three but that's what novice hurdles are all about to learn," said the Champion Trainer. "He's winged the last and it's a nice starting point for him.

Image: Paul Nicholls with assistant trainer Harry Derham

"He's a big strong horse and he'll make a lovely chaser next year. All this year is about building experience and strength - he's one for the future.

"He probably wants one more like that somewhere under a penalty and then we'll find a nicer race for him later on. He's well capable of running in a better race at some stage when he's experienced enough."