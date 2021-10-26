Star stayer Stradivarius remains in training as Gosden eyes fourth Ascot Gold Cup

Three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius will remain in training for the 2022 campaign, with John Gosden plotting a route back to the Royal Ascot showpiece.

The seven-time Group One winner was expected to head for retirement after being beaten on two occasions in the last month by Trueshan, in the Prix du Cadran and again in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day.

However, John & Thady Gosden's staying superstar will stay in training after discussions with owner Bjorn Nielsen, with a three-race plan - including the Ascot Gold Cup and Doncaster Cup - seemingly the target at this early stage.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount from Stradivarius

John Gosden told the Racing Post: "Mr Nielsen has been in to see the horse today and the intention is for Stradivarius to stay in training next year with the intention of three races: a prep run, the Ascot Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup, at this stage."

Nielsen added: "He's as enthusiastic as ever, which is quite amazing, but he is. As long as he continues to show that he will run in a prep, which will be either the Sagaro Stakes or the Yorkshire Cup with the Ascot Gold Cup as his main aim.

Image: Hollie Doyle smiles as Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan is led back into the winner's enclosure

"Then the option will be kept open, if he is at the top of the game and if conditions are right, for Goodwood and that will be the end of his career after that."