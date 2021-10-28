Jack Kennedy admits 'that's racing' after big-race switch from Gold Cup hero Minella Indo to Delta Work

Jack Kennedy is remaining philosophical after losing the ride on Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo to partner Gordon Elliott's stable star Delta Work this weekend.

Kennedy had initially been jocked up to ride both Minella Indo and Delta Work in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, having won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on the former earlier this year for the Henry De Bromhead team.

But as stable jockey of Gordon Elliott, he has been informed that he must ride Delta Work, a horse Kennedy won the Irish Gold Cup on in 2020 at Leopardstown.

Image: Jack Kennedy won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

That has left the door open for Rachael Blackmore - 2021 Grand National winner and Cheltenham Festival leading rider - to instead pick up the plum ride on the likely market leader this weekend.

But despite losing the ride on the horse who gave Kennedy his biggest success in racing, the 22-year-old has remained philosophical about the situation, insisting "that's racing".

"Minella Indo gave me the biggest day of my career so far," he said. "But that's racing - and I wish Barry Maloney, Henry, Rachael and the horse all the best.

"You never know what might happen in the future - I might get back on him at some point.

Image: Jack Kennedy wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Indo

"Minella Indo felt in good form and jumped very well when I schooled him during the week, so he is in good old nick.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on Delta Work, and hopefully he'll be bang there.

"He did himself an injury the last day he ran, and it knocked him out for the rest of the season. Touch wood he is fit and healthy and in good form, and I'm looking forward to riding him.

"He has been very good to me, and hopefully we will have a few more good days together."

Blackmore has also picked up a spare ride on Envoi Allen in the Grade Two chase later on the card, who was expected to be ridden by Davy Russell but he will now take the mount of Vado Forte, with Kennedy riding Coko Beach.