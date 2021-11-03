Paddy Power Gold Cup: Caribean Boy set to swerve Grand Sefton at Aintree for shot at valuable Cheltenham handicap

Caribean Boy is set to head for the Paddy Power Gold Cup after the weights for the valuable handicap chase at Cheltenham on Saturday week were unveiled.

The seven-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, is likely to wait for the Prestbury Park event rather than go for the Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase, over the Grand National fences, at Aintree on Saturday.

Owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede also have Charlie Hall victor Fusil Raffles and Janika in the Cheltenham feature, but Caribean Boy could be their only representative. He has been allotted 11 stone.

"The only one of ours that is likely to be confirmed is Caribean Boy - he's unlikely to go for the Grand Sefton - and I think the Paddy Power Gold Cup is the latest plan for him," said Anthony Bromley, racing manager for the owners.

"It will be interesting to see what others are confirmed on Monday, but we knew his handicap mark so his weight could go up a bit higher depending if others come out.

Image: Caribean Boy's last victory came at Newbury in November 2020

"He's a horse who goes well fresh and it's a big prize and he is one of our tallest horses so we're not too worried about his weight - it's probably more about whether his handicap mark is fair or not.

"He's in good shape and has got stronger and goes well fresh so 'Double Green' team are pinning our hopes on him."

He went on: "Daryl (Jacob) can ride at Cheltenham and he's at Wincanton this weekend so can't be at Aintree which is another factor.

"He did run quite well at the Festival at Cheltenham in the spring and not quite so well at Aintree over the National fences after that so that's another factor.

"We wouldn't want the ground too heavy, just nice genuine good to soft ground would be perfect for him."