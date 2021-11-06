Grand Prix D'Automne: Thyme Hill disappoints on return in France as Galop Marin wins race for fourth year in a row

Thyme Hill beaten 41 lengths in fifth in Grade One Grand Prix D'Automne; Dominique Bressou's Galop Marin wins Auteuil contest for fourth year in a row, beating home favourite L'Autonomie; Arnaud Chaille-Chaille lands Grade Two double

By Calum Wilson

Saturday 6 November 2021 16:15, UK

Thyme Hill won the Ryanair Stayers Hurdle at Aintree
Image: Thyme Hill could only finish fifth at Auteuil on his return to the track

Thyme Hill made a disappointing return to the track as last season’s Ryanair Stayers Hurdle winner finished down the field at Auteuil.

Sent over to France for the valuable Grade One Grand Prix D'Automne, Philip Hobbs' seven-year-old never appeared in contention, coming home 41 lengths in fifth behind 17/2 shot Galop Marin, who took the race for a record fourth year in a row.

Home favourite L'Autonomie battled hard on the near side but was unable to reach the winner, bringing to an end her five race unbeaten run which had stretched back this contest last year.

Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports

Breeders' Cup live on Sky Sports

Watch every race of the Breeders' Cup from Del Mar live on Sky Sports Racing, November 5-6

Thyme Hill, one of the best staying hurdlers in Britain, won two of his three starts last season, picking up a Grade One prize at Aintree when previously seen in April.

Nine-year-old Galop Marin, a son of Black Sam Bellamy, has now won 13 of his 47 career starts for trainer Dominique Bressou.

Also See:

Trending

Trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille landed a Grade Two double on the card after impressive victories from Latino Des Isles in the Congress Chase and Hawai Du Berlais in the Bournosienne Hurdle.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema