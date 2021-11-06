Poplar Square Chase: Captain Guinness serves up Naas success as Teahupoo downs Quilixios in Fishery Lane Hurdle

Captain Guinness got back on track with an emphatic success in the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase at Naas.

The six-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead, quickly stamped his authority on the two-mile contest after taking the lead at the second-last fence.

The 6-5 favourite drew clear of his five rivals in the hands of Rachael Blackmore to score by four and three-quarter lengths from Andy Dufresne.

De Bromhead said: "He settled really well, which is key to him, and that is just what we wanted. It's brilliant for the Landys (owners), who are all here today.

"We've always thought he was a brilliant jumper, and it was just unfortunate a few times last year. Punchestown was probably a run too many last season.

"This was always an obvious race to start off, but I'm not sure where we'll go next. I'd imagine Leopardstown at Christmas would be one, and whether we do anything between now and then I'm not sure.

Image: Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore jump the last to win the Poplar Square Steeplechase

"The Tingle Creek and the Hilly Way at Cork would be the two obvious races between now and Christmas if we do run him again."

Captain Guinness was cut to 20-1 from 33-1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Teahupoo beats Triumph hero Quilixios

Blackmore was completing a double after scoring earlier on Uhtred (4-9 favourite) for Joseph O'Brien in the opening BetVictor Maiden Hurdle.

Teahupoo then won a dramatic race for the Grade Three BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle.

Image: Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy leave Quilixios well behind in the BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle

Autumn Evening looked to hold every chance when taking a nasty tumble at the second-last flight, leaving Teahupoo (2-1) to land the spoils.

Running for the first time since losing his unbeaten record to Jeff Kidder at Fairyhouse in April, the Gordon Elliott-trained four-year-old shrugged of Quilixios to score by 12 lengths under Jack Kennedy. Jeff Kidder was third.

Kennedy said: "He was very good. Autumn Evening went at the second last, but I felt I had him covered at the time.

"I reluctantly had to go forward early on and I was much happier when Rachael went on. He picked him up well and stayed galloping. He jumped brilliant.

"I hadn't ridden him in a race before, but he's obviously after improving from last year and is a lovely horse."

Teahupoo was introduced at 16-1 with Paddy Power and Betfair for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Of Quilixios, de Bromhead said: "He was hanging right and jumping right, which is not him. He didn't do that at Cheltenham.

"He seemed great coming into the race, but it definitely wasn't him. Obviously it was his first run of the season, but the hanging right would be a concern."