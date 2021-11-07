My Mate Mozzie earns Supreme Novices' Hurdle quotes at Navan after dominant Grade Three success

My Mate Mozzie shortened in the market on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle as he took his unbeaten record over the smaller obstacles to two with a convincing all-the-way win in the Grade Three For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan.

Gavin Cromwell's five-year-old made a big impression on his hurdling debut at Punchestown last month and followed up in promising fashion.

My Mate Mozzie - who was trimmed to 16-1 from 20-1 for the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival - was tracked by Serenity Grove and San Salvador in the early stages before the pace picked up from three out.

The Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Boothen Boy and Chemical Energy tried to mount challenges, but the former came down at the final flight, hampering his stable companion.

That left My Mate Mozzie to score as he liked, by 10 lengths, in the hands of Mark Walsh. Chemical Energy hung on for second place with Ferdia a length away in third spot.

Walsh said: "The only negative I'd have about him is that he was jumping right most of the way.

"I think a right-handed track would suit him better, but he's a lovely horse - very straightforward and he travels and jumps.

"I gave him a squeeze after the second last and he felt like he sprinted away from them. He's an exciting horse going forward."