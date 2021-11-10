Irish Champion Stakes winner St Mark’s Basilica named Cartier Horse of the Year; Trueshan takes Stayer of the Year

St Mark's Basilica won four Group One races in a glittering three-year-old season; Older Horse of the Year is won by Palace Pier at the awards; Three-year-old Filly award taken by Snowfall, with Trueshan claiming Stayer of the Year

By Conor Stroud

Wednesday 10 November 2021 16:34, UK

St Mark&#39;s Basilica
Image: St Mark's Basilica winning at Sandown earlier this year

Aidan O’Brien’s all-conquering three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica took two awards at the Cartier Racing Awards, including Cartier Horse of the Year.

The three-year-old colt remained unbeaten in a stellar three-year-old season that included four Group One victories, taking the French 2000 Guineas, French Derby, Coral Eclipse and the Irish Champion Stakes.

He also won Three-year-old Colt of the Year, having collected over £1.8 million in prize money in 2021, and heads to Coolmore Stud to stand as a stallion.

St Mark&#39;s Basilica is Aidan O&#39;Brien&#39;s leading hope for victory in the French Derby
Image: St Mark's Basilica for Aidan O'Brien

Other nominees for Horse of the Year included unbeaten dual Group One miler Baaeed, Arc winner Torquator Tasso and Juddmonte International winner Mishriff.

Aidan O'Brien also took the Three-year-old Filly of the Year with Dual Classic winner Snowfall, who put in a remarkable performance to win the Epsom Oaks by 16 lengths, a record for the race.

Cartier Racing Award winners

Horse of the Year - St Mark's Basilica

Older Horse of the Year - Palace Pier

Three-year-old Colt of the Year - St Mark's Basilica

Three-year-old Filly of the Year - Snowfall

Sprinter of the Year - Starman

Stayer of the Year - Trueshan

Two-year-old Colt of the Year - Native Trail

Two-year-old Filly of the Year - Inspiral

She also won the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks, before being beaten in her final three starts of the season.

The Cartier Older Horse of the Year was won by Palace Pier, who landed three Group Ones in 2021 before a narrow defeat to Baaeed in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the only race he was beaten in for John & Thady Gosden.

Starman looks set to head to France next for the Prix Maurice de Gheest
Image: Starman looks set to head to France next for the Prix Maurice de Gheest

July Cup winner Starman took the Sprinter of the Year, with Ed Walker's star speedster also finishing a narrow second in the Haydock Sprint Cup and third in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Trueshan landed two Group One races in 2021 and was a deserved winner of the Stayer of the Year for Alan King. He took the Goodwood Cup in July before defeating Stradivarius in the Prix du Cadran and again in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.

2000 Guineas favourite Native Trail won the Two-year-old Colt of the Year, having remained unbeaten in four races for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, landing the National Stakes at the Curragh and Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Inspiral - who heads the 1000 Guineas market - was the Two-year-old Filly of the Year winner for John & Thady Gosden, after winning the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last month in dominant fashion.

