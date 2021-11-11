Tarnawa retired by Dermot Weld after Breeders' Cup disappointment

Tarnawa - winner of three Group One races in 2020 - has been retired to stand as a broodmare following her disappointing run in last weekend's Breeders' Cup.

Trainer Dermot Weld confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon, with the five-year-old mare bowing out after winning nine of her 18 races, including eight Group or Graded races.

She won over £3.4m in prize money, and gave jockey Colin Keane arguably his biggest day in racing when winning the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland in 2020.

Image: Tarnawa

Weld told the Racing Post: "She goes into honourable retirement after being the most brilliant racemare for me to train. She's put in some magnificent performances at the highest level - she's been wonderful.

"We saw her race for four seasons and she got better with every run. She's right up there with the very best I've ever trained because she had some terrific qualities of determination, talent and class."

Tarnawa could have been retired after a stellar 2020 campaign, but was kept in training by owner Aga Khan, a decision praised by Weld.

"I very much appreciated His Highness keeping her in training as a five-year-old because it's not his policy.

"She rewarded that decision with two fabulous efforts when just touched off by the Cartier Horse of the Year in St Mark's Basilica at Leopardstown, and then in the Arc.

"I would say that with average luck, a little better ground and a nicer draw, she could have won in Paris. I feel the draw may have cost her the Arc.

Image: Torquator Tasso, nearside, beats Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane to the line

"She had marvellous determination and what an addition she will be her His Highness' broodmare band. It was one of my biggest ambitions to win a major race at the Breeders' Cup and she fulfilled that at Keeneland last year."

She failed to repeat the trick last week at Del Mar, finishing well down the field in the Breeders' Cup Turf, won by Charlie Appleby's Yibir.

"I would feel that the edge had maybe just come off her somewhat," Weld added.

"She was in great form coming into the race but had an exceptionally tough race in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on extremely testing ground. She gave her all in trying to win the Arc.

"Combining that with the long travel to California, it just took the edge off her. She looked magnificent and everything was right with her but the mental sharpness just wasn't quite there."