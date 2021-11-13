Churchill Stakes: Pyledriver sets up Hong Kong Vase tilt after Listed Lingfield success

Pyledriver looks set to run in next month's Hong Kong Vase after an impressive performance in the Listed Betway Churchill Stakes at Lingfield.

Despite giving weight away to the entire field, the well-backed 6/4 favourite quickened around the final turn for Martin Dwyer and had enough in the tank to hold off the late challengers.

Harrovian stayed on well for John & Thady Gosden to be beaten half a length in second, with Felix a neck further behind in third for Hollie Doyle.

Image: Pyledriver battles back to beat Al Aasy

Delighted trainer William Muir said after the race: "He wasn't fit and I left him purposely.

"He was just getting tired at the finish but he's got every right to. He's like a ballet dancer - he's not like me!

"You learn to be patient. This is a good horse and he never hurt himself once. I said whatever beats him in the King George will win and he would've done well.

"Every owner that I train for are friends and they trust what I tell them. Every Sunday I've been up on the gallops with him for the last six weeks."

Jockey Dwyer added: "He travelled lovely and was a bit fresh but he showed a great turn of foot around the turn.

"It worked out quite nicely. I wanted to be two lengths behind rather than setting him alight but he quickened really well.

Image: Good Effort in action at Lingfield

"It's a great stepping stone for the big races to come in Hong Kong."

In the earlier Listed Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield, Good Effort managed to maintain a blistering pace to land the spoils for Jim Crowley and Ismail Mohammed.

Crowley led alongside Exalted Angel in the opening stages but the 11/8 favourite managed to sweep past with two furlongs to run and moved into an unassailable lead, with Judicial staying on best of all to take second for Paul Mulrennan.

Jim Crowley was very impressed with the effort of Good Effort as he bagged the Listed Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield

In a bunched finish for third, Misty Grey, Manjeer and Harry's Bar all finished in a heap in that order behind the runaway leader.

Speaking after the race, Jim Crowley said: "I remember riding him for work in Dubai and I was quite impressed with him that day but I couldn't ride him when he did.

"He's a very quick horse. Whether he goes on his travels or stays here for the finals I don't know. It would take a real quick one to beat him round here."