Vanillier strikes Grade Two Florida Pearl gold for Gavin Cromwell at Punchestown after Sixshooter fall

Albert Bartlett winner Vanillier claimed his first success over fences when taking the Grade Two Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.
The Grade Two contest was only a four-runner affair, with the small field then further diminished as the evens favourite Sixshooter fell at the third from home on his second outing over fences.
Ballyshannon Rose then also fell at the final flight, leaving only two contenders standing at a stage when the Gavin Cromwell-trained Vanillier was well clear of Gordon Elliott's Fancy Foundations and could canter home 26 lengths to the good under Keith Donoghue.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"He jumped well. I would have liked if something had joined him earlier in the race just to force a bit more pace into it," Cromwell said of the winner, who started at 13-8 having been beaten into third on his chasing debut at Down Royal last month.
"He's just a dour stayer. With Sixshooter falling we'll never know, but I suppose jumping is the name of the game.
Trending
- Verstappen vs Hamilton resumes for big Brazil race LIVE!
- Wolff thought DSQ was a 'joke' | Max says why he touched wing
- Mino Raiola: Rise of a super-agent
- Gallagher gets first England call-up; Henderson, Grealish injured
- Sao Paulo GP: When to watch Sunday's race live
- Grand Slam of Darts: Clayton in action LIVE!
- World Cup Euro Qualifiers: Who's through, who needs what?
- Hamilton disqualified from qualifying, starts last for Sprint
- Abraham: Jose has turned me into a 'monster'
- How Hamilton's next penalty shuffles Brazil grid
Fighting Fifth live on Sky Sports
Watch Fighting Fifth day at Newcastle on Saturday, November 27 from 11.45am live on Sky Sports Racing
"I walked the track beforehand and it's nice safe ground. Hopefully he's OK in the morning as he's a big horse and wants to get his toe in.
"There are two staying chases at Christmas, one at Leopardstown and one in Limerick. He'll have an entry in both of them and we'll see what the ground is like closer to the time."