Punchestown review: Dysart Diamond secures Listed honours at Punchestown; Shady Operator lands Risk Of Thunder Chase

Dysart Diamond was a determined winner of the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle under Bryan Cooper at Punchestown.

The Willie Mullins-trained chestnut has run well in handicap contests from summer through to the autumn and successfully made the step up in grade to score by half a length from Peter Fahey's Royal Kahala, having started at 7-2.

Declan Queally duo Western Victory and The Getaway Star were third and fourth respectively, with Henry de Bromhead's Dawn Run winner Telmesomethinggirl fifth as the 3-1 favourite.

Image: Trainer Willie Mullins

"I'm delighted with how well she's improved through the season to come from a handicapper up to win a Listed race," Mullins said of his mare.

"She likes goodish ground and she's getting nice ground here today.

"I'm sure once we get winter ground it won't suit, she'll probably get nice ground in Leopardstown."

The three-mile pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase, run over the cross-country course, was won by Derek O'Connor and Enda Bolger's 5-4 favourite Shady Operator.

The eight-year-old ran prominently and was ultimately a comfortable winner, coming home seven lengths ahead of stablemate Midnight Maestro in an effort that may pave the way for a trip to Cheltenham at the end of the year.

Image: Willie Mullins

"I just said to Derek O'Connor 'you're starting to enjoy that' as this horse was his first winner here in February over the banks," Bolger said.

"We'll probably be going to Cheltenham in December with him."

He added: "The second horse ran well. It was his first run since the Festival here and his first time around there was a little bit rusty. You can't beat a run around here so he'll be a nice horse to look forward to."

Image: Shady Operator won the Risk Of Thunder Chase

De Bromhead's Fully Charged may be headed to Leopardstown at Christmas after his victory under Hugh Morgan in the Ryans Cleaning Handicap Chase.

Priced at 4-1, the grey followed up a Gowran Park victory in October with another over an increased trip, this time prevailing by a neck from Gavin Cromwell's Alfa Mix.

"He just lacks a bit of concentration. He's not ungenuine at all, but the blinkers have really helped him focus better," De Bromhead said.

"I'm delighted for the O'Reilly sisters (Three Swallows Partnership) and hopefully he'll go for the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"He keeps galloping. He looked beaten jumping the last and fair play to Hugh he kept a little bit up his sleeve for after the last."