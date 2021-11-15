Cheltenham November meeting: Paul Nicholls has high hopes for new recruit Lalor after Paddy Power Gold Cup third

Lalor finished third in Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday, his first start for new trainer Paul Nicholls; former Grade One winner failed to finish on final two starts for Kayley Woollacott earlier this year

Monday 15 November 2021 11:48, UK

Midnight Shadow (orange cap) comes home in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, ahead of Lalor (far right) and Simply The Betts (far left)
Image: Midnight Shadow (orange cap) comes home in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, ahead of Lalor (far right) and Simply The Betts (far left)

Paul Nicholls believes there is more still to come from Lalor after his excellent debut for the Ditcheat yard on Saturday.

Formerly with Kayley Woollacott, for whom he won a Grade One novice hurdle and a Grade Two novice chase, the nine-year-old was beaten only by Midnight Shadow and Protektorat in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

A return to Cheltenham is on the cards next month, for a horse who was much more like his true self and banished memories of two pulled-up efforts in the spring.

The champion trainer was delighted, as he was with Simply The Betts (sixth), another stable debutant.

He said: "I was thrilled with the pair of them. I was so pleased with Lalor, I'm still learning about him but he'll come back for the Caspian Caviar in December.

Lalor
Image: Lalor has made a promising start to life with new trainer Paul Nicholls

"I think the stiffer track will suit him even better than the course on Saturday. Finishing off a race like that should give him loads of confidence.

"The other lad will improve for the run as well, so I was thrilled with both."

Nicholls has also taken positives from the defeat of Magistrato, who was fourth in the Triumph Hurdle Trial having made a striking debut last month at Chepstow.

He said: "The juvenile ran well, too, but he just found the ground a bit quick. He's a proper National Hunt horse who wants soft ground.

"It'll rain soon, then we can get stuck in - but there's none forecast!"

