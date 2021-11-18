Finley Marsh: Apprentice jockey handed six-month ban by BHA for admitting to betting on horses

Finley Marsh has not ridden in a race since November 2020 after avoiding drug testing at Kempton due to taking cocaine; he will be allowed to continue to ride out with Richard Hughes but will not be able to ride in a race for six months

Apprentice jockey Finley Marsh has been handed a six-month ban by the British Horseracing Authority after admitting to betting on horses.

He admitted to a BHA disciplinary panel to betting on horses over a 16-month period, in order to feed his casino gambling online.

The ban will last for six months and expires on May 17 2022, with Marsh allowed to work at the stable of Richard Hughes at Lambourn.

Former champion jockey Hughes spoke at the hearing, giving a character reference and committed to supporting the apprentice.

Panel chairman Tim Charlton said: "The rule which says jockeys must not bet on horseracing is an important and a critical one.

"It wasn't in any shape or form calculated behaviour and that, to our thinking, seriously reduces the blameworthiness of your conduct.

"We wish you well for your continued work on dealing with your problem. We've been very impressed with the efforts you've made."

The BHA was notified by Betway that Marsh had placed a racing bet with them, with further investigations showing that he placed bets with Coral and Paddy Power Betfair, according to the Racing Post.

A total of 119 bets for total stakes of over £5,000 were placed, the most notable being £500 on Stradivarius to win the 2018 Goodwood Cup.

Marsh has not ridden since November last year, having avoided drug testing at Kempton after taking cocaine.

That panel ruled that his licence should be suspended for six months for that offence.

