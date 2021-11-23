Henry de Bromhead stable tour: All the latest on Minella Indo, Envoi Allen, Honeysuckle, Put The Kettle On and more

Sky Sports Racing's Kieran O'Sullivan got the views of leading Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead last week on his string of Grade One stars.

Minella Indo (8-y-o - Rating: 175)

Target - King George VI Chase (Kempton, December 26) or Savills Chase (Leopardstown, December 28)

"Ultimately, it's Cheltenham in March for him. He thrives on his racing - he had a nice run the last day at Down Royal.

"It was possibly a bit too quick for him and he was a bit ring rusty but he'll come on a lot for that run. We have him pencilled in the Savills Chase or the King George and we'll see nearer the time where we will go.

"They are so hard to win any of these races, anywhere. It's an iconic race, taking nothing away from the Savills Chase as that is a brilliant race as well.

"But the King George is an iconic race and you don't often get opportunities or get horses who have a chance in it.

"He may not have the profile of a King George horse but we certainly want to keep the option open. We'll weigh it up between now and then."

Envoi Allen (7-y-o - Rating: 163)

Target - John Durkan Chase (Punchestown, December 5)

"The plan for him is to go to Punchestown for the John Durkan and he's also entered at Kempton for the King George so we'll see but we are certainly aiming for the John Durkan at the moment.

"He'll tell us how good he can be. He was brilliant up the north so he's back on track for us. We'll see how he progresses so I'm not going to make any predictions, but he's been a lovely horse and we'll take each race as it comes.

"He's got a lot of class and pace and looked very effective over two-and-a-half at Down Royal, but at some point we'll have to step up to three miles.

"I'm not sure when that will happen, but it'll be sometime soon."

Put The Kettle On (7-y-o - Rating: 159)

Target - Queen Mother Champion Chase (Cheltenham Festival, March 16)

"She seems to love Cheltenham and she was unbeaten there till the Shloer the other day. I thought she ran a very similar race to the one she ran last year but the ground was a lot slower and it was more a test of stamina.

"She got a chance to come back at them whereas they were just too quick this year.

"She's a lady you don't like to tell to do too much but she'll click into mode again and we look forward to another big year from her.

"We are happy with the run the other day. You always want to win but there was two very good horses ahead and the ground slowed them down last year."

Honeysuckle (7-y-o - Rating: 165)

Target - Hatton's Grace Hurdle (Fairyhouse, November 28)

"She worked really well the other day and we are aiming for the Hatton's Grace Hurdle with her at Fairyhouse.

"She's won it the last two years so hopefully things will go well for her and we'll get a good run there."

Captain Guinness (6-y-o - Rating: 153)

Target - Tingle Creek Chase (Sandown, December 4) or Hilly Way Chase (Cork, December 5)

"We let Rachael [Blackmore] ride him how she wanted to and he was really good the other day the first run back.

"He's entered in the Tingle Creek and the Hilly Way and I'd imagine we will keep him to two miles and we'll look at the option nearer the time."

Minella Times (8-y-o - Rating: 159)

Target - Grand National (Aintree, April 9)

"We never believed we could've [won the Grand National]. It's just been incredible and I still find it hard to believe we've won the National.

"Rachael was brilliant on him and for the McManuses to own him - it was just one of those brilliant days.

Quilixios (4-y-o - Rating: 150)

Target - Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham Festival, March 15)

"Rachael was brilliant on everything she rode at Cheltenham like him.

"He was disappointing the first day but we think he had a tooth issue so hopefully that has put that to bed now."