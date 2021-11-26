Nassalam prevails in dramatic Newbury contest

Nassalam was a fortunate winner of the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Novices' Chase at Newbury.

Gary Moore's four-year-old, who was in receipt of weight from all his rivals, had made a winning chasing debut at Ascot but he looked up against it in the home straight in this Grade Two.

Pic D'Orhy, who won the Betfair Hurdle at this venue in 2020, put up a previously faultless display, jumping with élan and putting all his rivals to the sword.

Harry Cobden's mount appeared to have the race won as he turned into the straight - albeit there were three fences still to jump, but he took a crashing fall.

That left Millers Bank in front and while nothing is certain, he appeared to be going better than Nassalam only to hit the top of the second last hard, sending Harry Bannister flying over his head.

Nassalam and Jamie Moore were left to pick up the pieces and came home 30 lengths clear of Tea Clipper, who was ultimately very disappointing.

"We had luck on our side for a change, as the ground was too quick for him," said Gary Moore.

"Whether we would have got the same result, I'm not sure, but I'm glad we've won. It is all about jumping and that is the one thing he does very well, but we won't be running him again on quick ground. It is not quick ground, don't get me wrong, but he is a slow-ground horse.

"We will have to be patient, like everyone else. It is not going to be easy to place him, now that he has won a Grade Two, but his handicap mark shouldn't change.

"He has a lot of time on his side - he is only a baby, he's only four.

"I said to Jamie, take your time, as I wasn't sure he would get two and a half (miles) in a true-run race. I didn't want him to be in in any hurry, but I think he has enough pace in soft ground for two miles.

"I think he is a very talented horse and his greatest asset is his jumping. The other thing was he was getting a lot of weight.

"I would love to go somewhere like the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase, but he is a better horse going left-handed. So, I would say he may go to Cheltenham at the end of the month for the Dipper."