Jockey Robbie Dunne admits one charge of violent or improper manner at Bryony Frost BHA hearing

Robbie Dunne has admitted to one charge of acting in a violent or improper manner towards Bryony Frost in the first day of his British Horseracing Authority hearing.

The jockey has admitted a breach of Rule (J) 20, acting in a violent or improper manner towards Bryony Frost. This was in relation to a race at Southwell on 3 September 2020.

Dunne is alleged to have told her he would "murder" her, in return for her "murdering" him - a reference to dangerous riding which can be used in horseracing.

Frost is expected to speak at the hearing on Wednesday and provide evidence against Dunne.

BHA lawyer Louis Weston said: "It's clear and not controversial between the BHA and Mr Dunne that he has in his head that Ms Frost has on occasion cut him up or ridden across his horse as it comes to a fence in a way that he believes to be dangerous or careless.

"He believes that he is entitled as a result of that to become some enforcer."

The case, which centres around a complaint made by Frost, is being heard after months of investigation, with the process also impacted by the contents of a lengthy BHA report into the allegations and culture in the weighing room being leaked to a newspaper last month.

However, the BHA opted to proceed with the hearing, which is being held in person at BHA headquarters in London.

The independent disciplinary panel will also consider whether Dunne was guilty of "conduct prejudicial to horse racing" and of "acting in a violent or improper manner" by "verbally abusing and threatening a fellow jockey" at Stratford on July 8 and at Uttoxeter on August 17.

For violent or improper conduct, the entry point is a four-day ban for a jockey with the range being one to 21 days.

The six days set aside for the hearing are November 30 to December 2 and December 7-9, if required.

The hearing continues.