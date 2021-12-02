Frankie Dettori: Sky Documentaries to show story of jockey's 'rollercoaster' life in and out of the saddle

An emotional film telling the "rollercoaster" story of the life and career of legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will be shown on Sky Documentaries on Saturday at 9pm.

The film, released in cinema screens last month, focuses on the Italian's illustrious 30-year riding career, which has so far seen him notch up over 3,000 wins, including 21 Classic victories.

'Dettori' also reflects on the jockey's battles with addiction, as well as his family life and surviving the fatal helicopter crash in 2000, which killed pilot Patrick Mackey.

The cameras follow Dettori, 50, over the course of a season as he tries to win a third Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Dettori said: "We set off two years ago to do a racing documentary but then with the lockdown it became my documentary and I didn't know how much I'd crammed in over 50 years.

Image: Dettori leaves hospital in Cambridge after being treated for injuries following a helicopter crash in 2000

"My life has been a rainbow and a rollercoaster. There have been highs and lows and it's not just about winning races, it's about myself. I didn't realise how complicated I am."

Asked what his family made of the film, Dettori said: "Some liked it, some were embarrassed, some cried, some laughed. A bit of everything.

"It was very hard to get used to, especially for my family but they [the film crew] were all very pleasant and nice. It takes a while to relax and be yourself but in the end we all got used to it."

Image: Dettori performs his signature flying dismount after victory on Inspiral

Looking back on 2021, which saw Dettori take the 1,000 Guineas with Mother Earth and the Oaks at Epsom on Snowfall, the Italian said: "It was great.

"I didn't have Enable this year but I managed to win two Classics and 14 Group Ones.

"There are many highlights and Palace Pier would be one of them.

"My all-time favourite Stradivarius is still around and I love him. There was the 16-length win in the Oaks which was pretty amazing."

Watch 'Dettori' on Sky Documentaries on Saturday, December 4 at 9pm