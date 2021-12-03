Tingle Creek: Runner-by-runner guide as Irish raiders Chacun Pour Soi and Captain Guinness head to Sandown

A field of five clash in this season’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday (2.25), a quintet who will bid to join great names like Flagship Uberalles, Moscow Flyer, Kauto Star, Sprinter Sacre, Un De Sceaux and Altior.

It is a huge disappointment Shishkin does not run, but two of Ireland's top trainers in Henry de Bromhead and Willie Mullins have added to the race with a raider each.

The race is likely to take place on good ground as things stand, although rain is forecast overnight and into tomorrow (6-8mm).

1. Captain Guinness

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead; Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Keen-running and quality novice chaser last season who finished third in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, he started this campaign satisfactorily with a four-and-three-quarter-lengths success in the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase at Naas.

While visually he was good, the form of that race does not look good enough in the context of this Tingle Creek.

He also jumped and adjusted left in places last time out so whether going right-handed here will suit remains to be seen.

He is entitled to improve and will enjoy the nice ground but needs a big career best and/or others to badly underperform to win.

Image: Captain Guinness beats Andy Dufresne in the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase at Naas

2. Chacun Pour Soi

Willie Mullins; Patrick Mullins

He is a lightly-raced nine-year-old who has overcome early career soundness issues to develop into a top-class chaser.

A strong-traveller and fluent jumper when on song, he might be a little happier going right-handed, based on his two Grade One victories at Leopardstown last season.

He disappointed in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham but maybe over-travelled off a slack Grade One gallop and was too exuberant in his jumping. In the end, he tired late up the hill, but bounced back in superb style to beat Allaho at Punchestown.

That form makes him the horse to beat if he can reproduce it on his seasonal debut on likely good ground.

Image: Chacun Pour Soi (pink and green) leads the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, with Greaneteen (pink and blue) and Nube Negra (white and red) giving chase

3. Greaneteen

Paul Nicholls; Bryony Frost

He shaped incredibly well in last season's Champion Chase (beaten two lengths) having been in one of the worst positions tactically and running wide in parts.

He took another step forward next time out to win the Grade One Celebration Chase over this course and distance, which was a career best, and shaped better than the distance beaten in the Haldon Gold Cup last time out on ground too soft in what his trainer says was a prep for this race.

He needs to improve on that, but likely will. Others are better jumpers, but the likely good ground and some pace to run at will be a big plus for this strong-traveller.

Image: Greaneteen and Bryony Frost win the Celebration Chase at Sandown

4. Hitman

Paul Nicholls; Harry Cobden

Hitman finished second and third in two Grade One novice chases last season, including one over this course and distance behind Allmankind in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

He travels well and is a sound jumper when on song and comfortably shaped like the best horse when second in the Haldon Gold Cup, maybe needing the run on soft ground.

The slight drop in distance here, to two miles, and getting back on faster ground will suit, but little about his form suggests he is good enough to win here, for all he is likely to get better as the campaign progresses.

Image: Hitman (blue cap) finished third at Aintree in April

5. Nube Negra

Dan Skelton; Harry Skelton

Strong-travelling, slick jumping and progressive, this seven-year-old comes into the race on the back of a career-best, beating Politologue by a smooth six lengths in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

He was slightly unfortunate not to win last season's Champion Chase where he was given too much to do and was got after too late when a last fence knuckle didn't help.

He proved that run was no fluke last time out and must be taking seriously now.

The only worry is can he back up quickly after 20 days?

Image: Harry Skelton riding Nube Negra (left) on their way to winning the Shloer Chase

Verdict

Despite the absence of Shishkin, we still have an intriguing renewal of the 2021 Tingle Creek, a couple of Irish raiders adding to what is one of National Hunt's great races historically.

While likable horses who will enjoy the ground and likely get better as the season progresses, both Captain Guinness and Hitman don't look up to this level on all-known form. This leaves us with three options, Chacun Pour Soi, Greaneteen and Nube Negra.

As the prices suggest, Chacun Pour Soi is the most likely winner, but he concedes fitness to his two main market rivals, will run on likely the quickest ground he has ever faced and has a new jockey in Patrick Mullins aboard.

Little separates Greaneteen (5/1) and Nube Negra (5/2) on ratings, but with the Paul Nicholls inmate being twice the price, he gets the nod. GREANETEEN's career best came over this course and distance and he will enjoy getting back on a firmer surface. He isn't as slick a jumper as Chacun Pour Soi or Nube Negra so will need a good Bryony Frost ride.

Hopefully his fitness can tell over Chacun Pour Soi with Nube Negra a candidate to not run up to his best, given his excellent record fresh.