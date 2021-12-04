Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson left in awe of 'extraordinary' debutant after stylish Sandown victory

Nicky Henderson watched on in awe as Constitution Hill made a hugely impressive debut over hurdles with victory at Sandown on Saturday.

The four-year-old has already earned quotes of 8/1 (Sky Bet) for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after beating favourite Might I in the opener on the card.

Constitution Hill, a former point-to-point winner who was purchased for £120,000, beat Harry Fry's 6/4 shot by 14 lengths, with the front two well clear of the rest of the field.

Henderson said: "He is the most extraordinary creature I have come across.

"You sit in behind two horses and don't think you are on anything, but you pull him out and press a button and he just disappears - on the bridle! It is extraordinary.

We were gobsmacked when we saw him work the first time. Everybody was.

"I promise you now, he will go back to his stable now and will just lie down and go to sleep.

"He has a bag of toe. You press a button and he goes. It is extraordinary. I have never seen a more laid-back horse in all my life. Ever. And that's in 40 years.

"As Nico said when he got down to the start, he just ambles around, and he holds the whole string up every morning when we are walking and trotting.

"And he can't be fit, because he is fatter than me - which is difficult! It is extraordinary. You love horses like that. Fable is the same, but she is the worst work horse in the world. At least this one, when you press the button, you knew the button worked. I was hoping it would here.

"That's the fun of the game, trying to work them out. We were gobsmacked when we saw him work the first time. Everybody was.

"We might come back for a Tolworth, but luckily we have a few to play with. Jonbon was quite good last weekend. I hope they are high-class, but listen, they are all chasers for the future. In 10 years' time, when I'm 90, we'll still be going strong!"