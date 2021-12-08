Robbie Dunne BHA hearing into allegations of bullying Bryony Frost adjourned with swift verdict expected

Robbie Dunne denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour towards fellow rider Bryony Frost; BHA panel heard closing statements on Wednesday, with verdict expected before midday on Thursday

Jockey Robbie Dunne gave evidence at the hearing on Tuesday and rejected accusations he bullied and was sexually inappropriate towards Bryony Frost

Robbie Dunne's British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary hearing into allegations of bullying and harassment towards Bryony Frost has been adjourned, with a verdict expected before midday on Thursday.

Dunne denies all but one of the seven charges brought against him after allegations from fellow rider Frost, although he denies the language used in the admitted breach, and has been present in High Holborn for five days as the hearing took place in front of a three-person panel.

The majority of the incidents in question took place in 2020, when Dunne is alleged to have threatened Frost by promising to "put her through a wing" and is also accused of using misogynistic language such as "f****** w***e", "f****** s**t" and "dangerous c***" towards her.

Dunne is also accused of exposing himself to Frost in the changing rooms.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Dunne rejected accusations he bullied and was sexually inappropriate towards Frost.

Image: Frost said she has felt 'isolated' since lodging a bullying and harassment complaint against Dunne when speaking at the BHA hearing in London last week

While Dunne did admit to being naked in front of Frost, he rejected the allegation she made last week he "shook himself" in front of her.

He said no allegations of any wrongdoing had been made against him until September 8, 2020, the day after he allegedly received a phone call from someone with a "West Country accent" in which the jockey said he was told his legs would be broken if he did not stop harassing Frost.

Dunne claims those connected with the call had "gone too far" and the bullying accusations were then made.

However, Louis Weston, representing the BHA, said this could not be the case as Dunne's alleged bullying of Frost had begun long before then, and he referenced a tweet Dunne sent ahead of the 2020 Virtual Grand National in which he appeared to single out Frost.

Image: Dunne denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour

The tweet read: "If Yala Enki wins this cartoon race, wonder will the interview be as farfetched as they do be in the real race?"

While Dunne conceded the tweet was unprofessional, he denied it was an act of bullying.

Weston also highlighted races in which both Dunne and Frost rode, during which it was alleged there were instances of intimidating riding from Dunne.

Responding to the evidence of a fence attendant at Stratford who on July 8, 2020 claimed to have heard Dunne call Frost a "f****** s**t", Dunne said he may have misheard him say "keep f****** straight" as he believed Frost had cut across him in the race.

Dunne admitted telling Frost he would "put her through a wing" following a race at Southwell last year. This came after his mount, Cillian's Well, suffered a fatal fall which he blamed on Frost and her mount Wisecracker jumping repeatedly to their left.

But the 36-year-old said it was a figure of speech, the likes of which is heard on a daily basis in the weighing room, and it did not mean he was going to physically harm her.