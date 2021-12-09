Jockey Robbie Dunne banned from racing for 18 months, with three months suspended, after being found guilty by the BHA of bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost over seven-month period in 2020

Robbie Dunne guilty of bullying Bryony Frost: How the BHA case unfolded as weighing room culture comes under fire

Robbie Dunne was found guilty of bullying and harassing Bryony Frost over a seven-month period

As jockey Robbie Dunne is found guilty of bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost over a seven-month period, here is a look at how the BHA investigation unfolded.

The verdict

Dunne has been found guilty of all four charges of conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, including bullying and harassing Frost, by a BHA disciplinary panel in London on Thursday.

He had faced a total of seven charges, admitting one charge of acting in a violent or improper manner towards Frost, and the BHA is yet to confirm the outcome of the remaining two charges.

Timeline of events

February 13, 2020 - Dunne is alleged to have ridden in a 'deliberately intimidating' way towards Frost during a race at Leicester. The alleged incident forms the start of the time period which the BHA will later investigate.

April 4, 2020 - Dunne sends a tweet shortly before the Virtual Grand National, appearing to target Frost's horse Yala Enki. It reads: "If Yala Enki wins this cartoon race, wonder will the interview be as far fetched as they do be in the real race?"

July 8, 2020 - Dunne and Frost exchange words at Stratford racecourse following a race, in which Dunne claims Frost caused interference. A fence attendant later gave evidence to the BHA hearing, claiming to hear Dunne abusing Frost in a "very personal, very aggressive" manner.

August 17, 2020 - Before a race at Uttoxeter, Dunne allegedly tells Frost: "I'm going to murder [racing term for cut across] you." In his testimony, Dunne denied saying that to Frost.

September 3, 2020 - Frost and Dunne are involved in an angry confrontation following a Southwell race, in which Dunne's mount, Cillian's Well, suffered a fatal fall.

September 7, 2020 - Dunne claims to receive a phone call from someone with a "West Country accent" threatening to break his legs.

September 15, 2020 - Frost formally lodges a complaint against Dunne with the BHA.

December 26, 2020 - After victory in the King George VI Chase on Frodon, Frost speaks of "issues that need to be sorted out", which are "hard for me to chat about".

April 2021 - BHA's then head of integrity Chris Watts completes his 120-page report into Frost's allegations.

October 17, 2021 - Watts' leaked report appears in the Sunday Times and details Frost's statement with allegations of problems with Dunne back to 2017 and threats he had allegedly made against her. Dunne's legal team accuse the BHA of losing control of the investigation.

November 22, 2021 - BHA formally charges Dunne with conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horseracing and acting in a violent or improper manner and confirm dates for hearing.

November 30, 2021 - Dunne admits one charge of acting in a violent or improper manner towards Frost as hearing begins.

December 9, 2021 - Dunne found guilty of all four charges of conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, including bullying and harassing Frost, by a BHA disciplinary panel in London.

What happens next?

Dunne has been banned from racing for 18 months, with three months suspended.

Journalist Paul Hayward told Sky Sports Racing that the verdict will have major repercussions for the National Hunt weighing room culture.

"It's a huge outcome for the weighing room and National Hunt racing," Hayward said. "This goes far beyond the specific instances of Robbie Dunne harassing and bullying Bryony Frost.

"Beyond that, there is a severe indictment of the whole National Hunt weighing room culture being laid down today.

"Brian Barker, the panel chair, called the weighing room culture deep-rooted and coercive.

"There will be jump jockeys reeling today from all the implications that come with this verdict."