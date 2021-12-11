Summit Juvenile Hurdle: Knight Salute digs in to provide big Saturday winner at Doncaster for Milton Harris and Paddy Brennan

Knight Salute provided Milton Harris with a big Saturday winner as he battled to Grade Two Summit Juvenile Hurdle victory at Doncaster under Paddy Brennan.

The three-year-old followed up his latest success in a Grade Two contest at Cheltenham with a gutsy display in what looked a very competitive race at the same level.

Porticello, the 6-4 favourite, set out to make all the running but his jumping needs improvement while Paddy Brennan kept Knight Salute towards the rear of a sedate pace in the early stages.

Knight Salute (4-1) moved into contention when the tempo quickened in the straight with three flights left and pulled clear after jumping the last to score by three-quarters of a length from Porticello. Impulsive One was a neck away third.

Jockey Brennan said after the race: "It was harder today, the ground was deeper, I was committed down to the last I needed to wing it, I did, but he's good.

"It's a £60,000 race thanks to the sponsors, a great bit of placement by Milton and a lovely race to win on a Saturday."

As for what is next Brennan said: "It's hard to say, we'll let him do the talking on the track, It's only going to get harder, but he's earned enough money today to help towards Santa Claus.

"Milton's doing well, he really believed in him. He rang me three times to tell me he was going to win".

Owner Mark Adams added: "Everyone keeps putting a question mark over him, but what more can the horse have done. Every race you put in front of him, he runs well and he always gives a bit more each time.

Image: Jamie Moore eases Porticello down after winning the Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle

"The Triumph is always the dream, any race at Cheltenham is a dream. Today was the big test to see where we go and after that run, why wouldn't we!"

Knight Salute was cut to 12-1 from 20-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Betfair and Paddy Power.