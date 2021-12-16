Welsh Grand National: Ask Me Early a major doubt for Chepstow showpiece after heavy schooling fall

Ask Me Early made a nice reappearance last month when cruising to victory over hurdles; Harry Fry was expecting to move back over fences for the Coral Welsh Grand National on December 27; stablemate Captain Drake could also line up

By Conor Stroud

Thursday 16 December 2021 10:34, UK

Ask Me Early
Image: Ask Me Early's participation in the Welsh Grand National is now in doubt

Ask Me Early's participation in this year's Coral Welsh Grand National hangs in the balance after taking a heavy schooling fall at Harry Fry's yard on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old registered two chase victories at the Monmouthshire venue last season and recently added to his course tally when finishing alone over hurdles.

He was a market principal for the Welsh Grand National - live on December 27 on Sky Sports Racing - but his participation is now unclear, according to trainer Harry Fry.

Fry told his website on Wednesday: "I wanted to let people know that he took a heavy fall with Sean Bowen while schooling over our fences this morning.

"It was a big relief to see horse and rider get to their feet afterwards. Sean is a bit stiff and sore, so after being checked over at Yeovil hospital Sean decided to miss his rides at Newbury today.

"Hopefully he will be back in a few days. It was a shock to see Ask Me Early come down because normally he is the best of jumpers.

"He seems ok but it is too early to say if he escaped unscathed so we will be monitoring him in the days ahead."

Fry will also run stablemate Captain Drake, who was not beaten far into fourth place in last year's renewal.

