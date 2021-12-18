Silver Streak suffers fatal injury at home of trainer Evan Williams during preparation for defence of Christmas Hurdle title at Kempton; jockey Adam Wedge pays tribute to "one in a million" horse; eight-year-old won the 2018 Welsh Champion Hurdle

Silver Streak death: Trainer Evan Williams and jockey Adam Wedge mourn loss of stable star after fatal injury

Silver Streak suffered a fatal injury on Friday at home with trainer Evan Williams

Trainer Evan Williams has been dealt a major blow following the death of stable star Silver Streak.

The eight-year-old, who enjoyed his crowning glory when winning last year's Christmas Hurdle at Kempton after a string of good efforts at the highest level, was being prepared to defend his title on Boxing Day.

He finished third in the 2019 Champion Hurdle to Espoir D'Allen and also won the Welsh Champion Hurdle in 2018, as well as finishing placed in numerous other big races.

Thank you for some fantastic memories that I will never forget! RIP Big man #silverstreak #1inamillion pic.twitter.com/A3bk9VUi05 — Adam Wedge (@Adamkwedge) December 17, 2021

Williams revealed the news on Twitter where he said: "Sad day Silver Streak suffered a fatal injury today. Thanks for the memories."

Silver Streak ran 29 times over hurdles, winning eight races and finishing second eight times also, earning almost £500,000 for his owner, Les Fell.

Gutted for ⁦@EWilliamsRacing⁩ ⁦@Adamkwedge⁩.What a brave horse Silver Streak was.Sceau Royal will miss him dearly.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/L5mb3hVDyC — Daryl Jacob (@Dazjacob10) December 17, 2021

He was ridden in the majority of those by Adam Wedge who tweeted: "Thank you for some fantastic memories that I will never forget! RIP Big man. One in a million."

Fellow rider Daryl Jacob, who faced Silver Streak on multiple occasions, including a number a great battles with Sceau Royal, said: "Gutted for Evan Williams and Adam Wedge. What a brave horse Silver Streak was. Sceau Royal will miss him dearly."