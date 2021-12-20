Christmas Hurdle: Epatante tops six at Kempton and faces Not So Sleepy rematch and potential Goshen clash

Epatante and Not So Sleepy could meet again after finishing in a dead-heat in Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle; Alan King enters Betfair Exchange Trophy winner Tritonic, while Gary Moore could run Goshen; Six entered in Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Monday 20 December 2021 14:50, UK

Epatante, left, and Not So Sleepy, right, hit the line together in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle
Image: Epatante, left, and Not So Sleepy, right, hit the line together in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle

Epatante heads six entries for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Nicky Henderson's mare was a brilliant winner of the Grade One contest in 2019 on her way to winning the Champion Hurdle three months later.

However, last season the seven-year-old was beaten by Silver Streak at prohibitive odds at Kempton and again had to make do with minor honours when finishing third at Cheltenham.

Welsh National live on Sky Sports Racing

Welsh National live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race of the Welsh National meeting from Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on December 27 from midday

Epatante got back on the winning trail when dead-heating with Hughie Morrison's Not So Sleepy in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle late last month though and the pair look set to renew rivalry this weekend.

Alan King has given Tritonic the option of turning out quickly following his victory in Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

Trending

Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey), Goshen (Gary Moore) and Soaring Glory (Jonjo O'Neill) complete the sextet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

After another disappointing finish from Goshen at Ascot on Saturday, trainer Gary Moore has conceded that a step up in trip is needed and is considering his options for 2022.

There are also six contenders for the preceding Kauto Star Novices' Chase, which could stage a fascinating clash between Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame.

Also See:

Lucinda Russell's Grade One-winning hurdler Ahoy Senor was a brilliant winner on his latest appearance at Newbury, while the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame is two from two over the larger obstacles.

Ahoy Senor ridden by jockey Derek Fox on their way to winning the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices&#39; Chase during Ladbrokes Trophy Day, part of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. See PA story RACING Newbury. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Ahoy Senor, ridden by jockey Derek Fox, on his way to winning the John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury

Nicholls has also entered Threeunderthrufive, who has won his last three starts at Exeter, Cheltenham and Doncaster respectively.

Alex Hales could test the water over three miles with Millers Bank, who impressed on his chasing debut at Huntingdon and looked set to follow up at Newbury before unseating his rider two from home.

Kiltealy Briggs (Jamie Snowden) and Tea Clipper (Lacey) both have a bit to find on ratings.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema