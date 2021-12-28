Leicester racecourse abandon December 28 fixture because of heavy rain and waterlogging

Leicester racecourse forced to abandon their biggest fixture of the season as unexpected heavy rain falls on track overnight; Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "It's caught us on the hop unfortunately."

Tuesday 28 December 2021 10:31, UK

Leicester - forced to abandon
Image: Leicester were forced to abandon Tuesday's meeting

Leicester's meeting on Tuesday has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

The fixture, the biggest of the season at the Midlands track, had not even been in doubt overnight.

Shortly after 8am officials called an impromptu 9.45am inspection due to incessant heavy rain throughout the morning and not long after that inspection had taken place the decision was taken.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "It's caught us on the hop unfortunately.

"When I arrived at 6am this morning it was fine but it has not stopped raining since and it's not fit for racing, unfortunately.

Also See:

Trending

"It's a shame because it's our biggest fixture of the season and ITV were coming as well."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema