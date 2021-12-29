Fury Road strikes Grade One gold for Gordon Elliott at Leopardstown in Neville Hotels Novice Chase

Fury Road led home stablemate Run Wild Fred to provide Gordon Elliott with a one-two in the Grade One Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The Cullentra handler had saddled four of the last six winners of the Grade One contest, with No More Heroes, Shattered Love, Delta Work and Battleoverdoyen all successful in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud.

Troytown Chase winner Run Wild Fred (9-4 favourite) appeared this year's chief hope for the Elliott-Gigginstown axis, but he was ultimately no match for his stablemate Fury Road.

Jack Kennedy's mount was a 7-1 shot off the back of finishing third in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and the application of cheek pieces for the first time appeared to have the desired effect.

Image: Fury Road gallops to victory under Kennedy

Run Wild Fred gave chase from the home turn, but Fury Road was well on top as he passed the post with eight lengths in hand.

Elliott said: "Fury Road disappointed me the last day. I thought he had a great chance in the Drinmore and he kind of pulled up when he got to the front, so I put cheek pieces on him today and it seemed to work well.

"Jack was sweet on him and I'd say a bit drier ground today probably suited him.

Image: Fury Road and Kennedy with groom Matthew Sheridan

"His novice hurdle form was very good. If you go back to that run against Monkfish and Latest Exhibition, that was very good form."

Of Run Wild Fred, he added: "I'd say he could do with 10 more jumps the way he jumped - he jumped brilliant.

"He'd have been a good winner if you took Fury Road out of it. He'll be OK."