Sussex National: Go Whatever wins Plumpton feature for local trainer Chris Gordon and jockey Tom Cannon

Go Whatever left his rivals well behind to win the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National at Plumpton in impressive style for local trainer Chris Gordon and jockey Tom Cannon.

The 5/1 shot, who had yet to register a victory in four previous starts over fences, was kept wide by Cannon as the 15-strong field jostled for position over the three-mile-and-four-furlong marathon trip.

Moving to the front coming down the hill on the far side of the track, Go Whatever joined 2020 winner Christmas In April and front-runner Via Dolorosa.

But, neither of his rivals were able to go with him as Cannon sent the winner for home at the second last fence.

Peter Bowen's Game Line gave way as he eventually finished third, with the Emma Lavelle-trained Pemberley coming through for second and El Paso Wood, one of five in the race for David Pipe, back in fourth.

Cannon told Sky Sports Racing: "He got into a good rhythm and the visor has obviously helped him. He was really honest and galloped right the way to the line.

"It was always the plan to take my time. It's often a bit of a rough race with so many runners and once you've got the start out of the way it's hard to find space but I managed to find mine eventually.

"We're all local and this was a long-term plan to come here so we're delighted."

Elixir De Nutz lands bonus prize for team Tizzard

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard will aim to give Elixir De Nutz one final run before Cheltenham in March after his victory in a Festival bonus race at Plumpton on Sunday.

Elixir De Nutz set up a potential shot at a £50,000 bonus at the Cheltenham Festival after coming out on top in a fascinating battle with Nassalam.

The former Grade One-winning hurdler, trained by Colin Tizzard, looked to be travelling far better than Gary Moore's rival, but had to battle to hold off the five-year-old, with the only other runner in the field, Annual Invictus, finishing with a flourish for third.

It is a first victory over fences for Elixir De Nutz after defeats at Hereford, Warwick and Exeter.

Winning rider Brendan Powell told Sky Sports Racing: "After Warwick we were left scratching our heads a little bit but he ran really well at Exeter and was unlucky just to get caught. It looked like that was going to happen all over again today.

"He had to dig deep because he was pretty tired coming over the last but it's nice for the horse to get his head back in front."

Image: Trainer Chris Gordon enjoyed a double on the day through Aucunrisque and Go Whatever

The Sussex National-winning combination of Gordon and Cannon had already visited the winner's enclosure at Plumpton as Aucunrisque (5/6 favourite) returned to the track to get off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt, having been narrowly denied by Stream Of Stars last month.

The six-year-old jumped out well from the front and was never in serious trouble as he beat Gary Moore's Mark Of Gold and the Alan King-trained Grandeur D'Ame.

The Moore team had to settle for a third consecutive runners-up spot as Lingfield winner Essential Jaco was beaten by Anthony Honeyball's World Of Dreams in the Get Hugh Taylor's Tips On attheraces.com EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle, following up his previous victory at Fontwell.