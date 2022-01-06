Get In on Sky Sports Racing: Gavin Sheehan and Sam Twiston-Davies feature as Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey return to host new series

Get In is back as Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey return to host a new series on Friday, January 7 from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Racing.

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Gavin Sheehan joins the show to reflect on the jump season so far and his hopes for the rest of 2022.

Robert 'Sir Bob' Cooper will have all the latest from a bumper seven-race evening card at Wolverhampton, where the likes of Hollie Doyle and David Probert are in action on the All-Weather.

Image: Gavin Sheehan celebrates winning at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival on board Simply The Betts

Plus, there is international entertainment from Meydan, featuring the return of Charlie Appleby's One Ruler in the Zabeel Trophy Presented By Al Safa Library Conditions Stakes.

The panel will preview the quality action coming up, including a potential superstar match-up between Shishkin and Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot, as well as Saturday's Tolworth Hurdle.

Image: Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies joins Get In to discuss the story of his career so far, including his favourite winners and the secrets of his best mates in the weighing room

This series sees the return of a number of fan-favourite features, including Guess The Jockey, while to mark the first show Luke is joined by jockey Sam Twiston-Davies for an exclusive interview.

Watch Get In from 3.30pm on Friday, January 7 on Sky Sports Racing.