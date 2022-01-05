Off The Fence: Cheltenham Festival pointers from the Christmas racing period as Shishkin and Galvin impress

The Off The Fence panel are back to analyse the big Cheltenham Festival contenders now that Christmas racing is done and dusted.

Episode six of Off The Fence includes a 14/1 bet for the Mares' Hurdle from Tony Keenan and a look forward to Constitution Hill in the Tolworth from Barry Geraghty, with Vanessa Ryle steering the ship.

Meet the Off The Fence team

Barry Geraghty

Now retired after a 24-year career in the saddle which yielded 43 Cheltenham Festival successes, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty returns to At The Races, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful relationship as ambassador and columnist between 2012 and 2019.

An iconic National Hunt rider still well connected and riding work at some of the sport's biggest yards, Barry has won all there is to win in jumps racing and is sure to give viewers Off The Fence raw insight each week.

Vanessa Ryle

A popular member of the Sky Sports Racing on-course presenter team who also fronts The Bloodstock Show, host Vanessa is an avid Jumps racing fan, and will be tasked each week with steering her analyst colleagues 'Off The Fence'.

Tony Keenan

attheraces.com's resident Irish tipster and analyst, Tony Keenan has also played a leading role alongside Barry in ATR's Cheltenham Preview Nights in Dublin since 2017. As sharp-tongued as he is sharp-minded, Tony's regular unique takes and no-nonsense delivery will no doubt keep Off The Fence viewers (and Barry and Vanessa!) on their toes.