Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill headlines field of six for Grade One Tolworth Hurdle

Constitution Hill heads a field of six runners declared for the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

The five-year-old - second-favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle behind stablemate Jonbon - created a huge impression on his debut under rules over the course and distance last month and will be a warm order to provide trainer Nicky Henderson with a record sixth Tolworth success.

Paul Nicholls has won the Grade One contest on four occasions, but has not struck gold since Breedsbreeze won the 2008 renewal.

The Ditcheat handler is out to add to his tally with Mr Glass, who since finishing fourth on his Newbury introduction has racked up four straight wins - two bumpers and two novice hurdles.

The Jamie Snowden-trained Datsalrightgino is also two from two over obstacles following wins at Fontwell in November and Cheltenham in December.

Jetoile, trained by Ryan Potter, is another stepping up in grade for the hat-trick bid after low-key triumphs at Chepstow and Leicester respectively.

Image: Jonbon on his way to victory on hurdles debut at Newbury - he remains the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite

Gary Moore's Ascot runner-up Shallwehaveonemore and Dr Richard Newland's hurdling debutant Whizz Kid completes the field.

The latter was multiple winner on the Flat in Germany and Newland is excited ahead of his British bow.

He said: "We're throwing him in at the deep end a little bit, but there's only six runners and we thought it was worth a go.

"He has some high-class form on the Flat. There's some good horses in the race on Saturday, but we hope he's a pretty good horse himself.

"If he can jump round and get some experience and pick up some prize-money, we can see where we go from there."