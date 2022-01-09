Cheltenham Festival: Pat Fahy considers shot at Champion Chase after Dunvegan jumps to Fairyhouse glory

Dunvegan made it four from four at Fairyhouse in the Dan And Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase.
Pat Fahy's grey won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at the County Meath track four years ago - and completed the set with a handicap chase victory at the end of November.
The nine-year-old was the 7/2 joint-favourite to maintain his unbeaten course record in this €80,000 feature under Bryan Cooper and ultimately got the job done in fine style.
- Henderson: Constitution, Jonbon have to take each other on
- Top Ville Ben set for Sky Bet Chase as Kirby weighs up National
Clarence House Chase live on Sky Sports
Watch every race on Clarence House Chase day from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 22 at 12.40pm
After tracking his pacesetting market rival Blackbow for much of the two-mile-one-furlong contest, Dunvegan hit the front in the home straight.
Blackbow briefly threatened to rally, but Fahy's charge was winning the argument on the approach to the final fence and jumped it well to seal a three-and-a-quarter-length verdict.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Pogba, Bale, Origi latest
- FA Cup fourth-round draw; Forest-Arsenal build-up LIVE!
- 'No More Red' - Arsenal to play in all-white strip in FA Cup
- Papers: Ronaldo holds Man Utd crisis talks
- Gordon sets Liverpool on way to Shrewsbury win
- England secure gripping draw to end Australia's hopes of Ashes sweep
- Djokovic didn't have assurance on exemption, says Aus government
- Sunday at AFCON: Cameroon face Burkina Faso in curtain-raiser
- Sherrock beaten in first round at Q-School
- AFCON: 10 players to watch
"When I saw him jumping the second-last, I started to enjoy it," said Fahy.
"It was straightforward, before Christmas he was bouncing but then he just went a little bit short. We worked on him and he showed today that he wasn't feeling anything.
"Bryan gave the horse a brilliant ride and we always thought a lot of him. He won two bumpers and beat a lot of winners in Punchestown, then he was so impressive when he won his maiden hurdle here.
"He kind of went backwards on us and looked like a three-mile chaser, but this seems to be his trip."
On future plans, the trainer added: "We have him in the Queen Mother. I know you are really jumping up in class but he's done us no harm so we'll see.
"There is also the Dublin Racing Festival. We'll move on with him now and give him the chance to compete against the big ones over the shorter trips.
"He hasn't been beaten here as he won his bumper, hurdles and now two chases. He obviously loves it and it's a pity we can't win the Irish National with him now!"
Watch the latest Off The Fence episode
Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are back to analyse the big Cheltenham Festival contenders now that Christmas racing is done and dusted.
Fahy was also delighted with the performance of Castlegrace Paddy, who was best of the rest in third.
The 11-year-old had been off the track since suffering a broken blood vessel and pulling up at Gowran Park in early October.
"I was absolutely thrilled with Castlegrace Paddy. Davy (Russell) was delighted with him, he ran some race because that would be his first proper gallop," said Fahy.
"It was a beautiful run and I couldn't be happier."