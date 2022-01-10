Cheltenham Festival: A Plus Tard heads straight to Gold Cup as Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson chases dream win

Gold Cup favourite A Plus Tard will follow a direct route to Cheltenham in March as Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson chases a lifelong dream.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old finished as runner-up behind stablemate Minella Indo in the race last year and moved to the top of this year's market with a dominant victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

A dramatic late defeat at the hands of Gordon Elliott's Galvin in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over the Christmas period has added intrigue to the Gold Cup field, but Thompson feels his "favourite" is still the one to beat.

"I think that probably is still the case," Thompson told Sky Sports Racing. "Galvin looks a terrific prospect having beaten A Plus Tard, and Minella Indo if he comes back to form will be a big threat.

"We will go there with a great chance as long as the race pans out for us well.

"He's definitely my personal favourite. This is a very good horse and he's so consistent. We couldn't be happier with him.

"He'll go straight to Cheltenham now, that's the plan. It's the same as last year and that worked well. It'll be a dream to win the Gold Cup."

Image: A Plus Tard (right) and Galvin tussle it out all the way to the line in the Savills Chase

Allaho (Target: Ryanair Chase)

Willie Mullins' Allaho will attempt a successful defence of the Ryanair Chase, a race the eight-year-old won in impressive style last year, blowing away his rivals from the front.

A similarly bold display saw him take the Grade One John Durkan at Punchestown last month, before sidestepping a potential run in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"There was a time when we thought we'd potentially step up to the Gold Cup, but we'll definitely go to the Ryanair again with him," Thompson said. "Who knows about next year?

"He was gritty [in the John Durkan] and fought hard. The form looks very good.

"We could have looked at the King George but we felt he had a hard race. I wouldn't rule it out long-term though."

Image: Allaho and Patrick Mullins land the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown

Envoi Allen (Champion Chase/Ryanair Chase)

Former Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Envoi Allen returned to form after a disappointing effort in the John Durkan, landing a three-runner Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas when stepping back to two-miles-and-one-furlong.

That victory has connections strongly considering mixing it with the likes of Shishkin and Energumene in the Champion Chase.

"He's a horse that the public has got behind but a little bit of the gloss has come off in recent months," Thompson said.

"The John Durkan was a bit disappointing but he's since gone and won his sixth Grade One.

Thompson believes the Champion Chase could well suit Envoi Allen and says the Henry de Bromhead-trained star will head there or the Ryanair at Cheltenham

"There's a slight question mark over him at the moment but he owes us nothing."

Asked if he could line-up in the Champion Chase, Thompson said: "It's not ridiculous. He's got an entry for that and the Ryanair and could go for either. I don't think he'll run again before Cheltenham and we'll look at the situation nearer the time. I'd say it's 50/50.

"It [the Champion Chase] is a fantastic race this year and Shishkin looks a superb prospect so we'd have our work cut out against him.

"He's quick and he jumps quickly so it could well suit him. We wouldn't rule it out."

Ferny Hollow (Arkle Novices' Chase)

Image: Ferny Hollow and Riviere D'etel battle it out in the Racing Post Novice Chase

A potential star chaser in the making, Ferny Hollow is unbeaten in two runs over the bigger obstacles, winning the Grade One Racing Post Novices' Chase on his most recent start.

The former Champion Bumper winner is currently 3/2 (Sky Bet) favourite for the Arkle in March.

"We've got great hopes for Ferny," Thompson said.

"He ran twice in the space of three weeks in December and it's great to see him back on the track.

"He's favourite for the Arkle and that's the race we're aiming for."

Sir Gerhard (Supreme Novices' Hurdle)

Image: Sir Gerhard, ridden by Paul Townend, on his way to winning at Leopardstown

Sir Gerhard, at 5/1, is perhaps the forgotten horse in the Supreme market, with so much attention on Nicky Henderson's exciting duo Jonbon and Constitution Hill.

Willie Mullins' seven-year-old won his maiden hurdle in fine style at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and has already proven his ability to win at Cheltenham, taking the 2021 Champion Bumper.

"He looks a proper prospect and it looks like the Supreme Novices' Hurdle for him," Thompson said.

"He's up against Jonbon and Constitution Hill but we've got a lot of faith in Sir Gerhard."

Quilixios (Champion Hurdle)

Image: Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy leave Quilixios well behind in the BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle

Triumph Hurdle champion Quilixios looks set to head to the Dublin Racing Festival on something of a revival mission after being twice beaten by Gordon Elliott's Teahupoo.

Despite those defeats, Thompson says they could well take a shot at the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

"We were pleased with his performance [in the Limerick Hurdle] and Quilixios could well take his chance in the Champion Hurdle," Thompson said.

"We'll probably run him in February to see how he goes in another Grade Two.

"Long-term he is going to be a chaser but if he ran in the Champion Hurdle he could certainly run a respectable race."