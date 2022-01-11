Defi Du Seuil seeking Silviniaco Conti renaissance after Ascot 1965 Chase disappointment

Defi Du Seuil will make another attempt to get back on track in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday.

The JP McManus-owned gelding has flopped in all his four races since winning the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2020.

His latest disappointing run came came in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase back at Ascot, where he trailed home 35 lengths behind impressive winner Lostintranslation when sent off the 3-1 favourite.

That was his first run since a wind operation and 301 days off the track, but he had been pleasing trainer Philip Hobbs.

"The plan is to go to Kempton. (We're) not sure if he badly needed his run at Ascot. Philip thought he was in good order," said McManus' racing manager Frank Berry.

"We'll see how he gets on on Saturday and see where we go after that. He needs to get to somewhere near where he was.

"Philip seems happy with him, but he was quite happy before he went the last day. Whether he got tired on his first run back or what, we'll know more after Saturday."