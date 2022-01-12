Cheltenham Festival: Constitution Hill has Off The Fence pundit Barry Geraghty dreaming of Supreme glory

Barry Geraghty may be retired from the saddle, but a potential superstar's Sandown demolition has further ignited his ambitions for success on Jumps racing's biggest stage.

Constitution Hill's victory in the Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle blew many away, none more so than Geraghty, who prepared the horse at home before selling him to current owner Michael Buckley.

That performance shot the Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old to the top of the betting for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle as 2/1 favourite, ahead of stablemate Jonbon.

Speaking on At The Races' Off The Fence podcast, 43-time Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Geraghty said: "It was brilliant. He jumped great and he travelled well.

"I know Nicky (Henderson) and Nico (de Boinville) were slightly concerned about the ground but personally happy enough it wasn't going to be an issue for him. Visually you couldn't be any more impressed than by what he's done so far.

"It probably wasn't a vintage race on Saturday, he didn't have to be anywhere near his best, he strolled in. It was more of a confirmation of what he'd done previously.

"It was lovely for him to win a Grade One and to see him at the head of the market for the Supreme is unbelievable.

👀Riding school pony or Supreme fave?



Constitution Hill here as a 3yr with @BarryJGeraghty’s daughter on top. 😂



When connections said he’s “laid back” they weren’t kidding.😳



Looking forward to getting the debrief on @AtTheRaces #OffTheFence. #TuneIn 👀 pic.twitter.com/y0k86YFgYl — VANESSA BINNIE RYLE (@V_Binnie_Ryle) January 8, 2022

"Having had him here for two-and-a-half to three years, broke him, got him going and had him as a foal all the way through, he was nearly like a pet here with the kids.

"You saw the video of Orla and all the kids had a go on him at some stage. He was a good, fun horse to have around!"

Buckley's famous white silks were carried by Geraghty to many big wins through his career, a partnership the ex-jockey looks back on with real fondness.

"I had great success over the years with Michael," Geraghty said. "Finian's Rainbow (winning the) Champion Chase is top of the list, but lots of others, Spirit Son, Spirit River won a Coral (Cup) Hurdle.

"He's a brilliant fella to ride for, but a good friend as well, likewise with Nicky (Henderson) too, who I had a great connection with. It's great to be involved with them still, it's really exciting, I'm loving it!"

The question now is which race will Constitution Hill contest at the Cheltenham Festival, the Supreme or Ballymore?

Nicky Henderson is staying 'loyal' to Epatante, despite Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman's best efforts to persuade the trainer to enter Tolworth winner Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle.

Geraghty said: "He's been very, very good twice over two miles so it's hard to see why they would go for the Ballymore, unless they decided between themselves to split them (Constitution Hill and Jonbon). I'd imagine first preference would be the Supreme at the minute."

Elsewhere on Off The Fence this week, Irish expert Tony Keenan advised a bet in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle from the Willie Mullins stable.

Dinoblue, available at 10/1 at the time of the show's recording, was extremely impressive on debut at Clonmel last week and caught Keenan's eye in a big way.

He said: "Her hurdling was really, really slick. I thought for Clonmel this was a really strong maiden hurdle. Mullins had the first three in the market but the market was screaming for her.

"What is also really impressive is the time. She was about five or six seconds quicker than Cash Back from three-out (to the line) basically doing this on the bridle. I think she should be favourite for the Dawn Run (Mares' Novices' Hurdle)."

Keenan's bullish shout saw bookmakers cut Dinoblue into a general 8/1 chance for the race, only preceded in the market by stable-mate Allegorie De Vassy after her taking debut over Christmas.

Keenan tipped last year's winner of the race, Telmesomethinggirl, at 20/1 on Off The Fence.

Off The Fence will be back with a new episode next week reviewing Bob Olinger and the Moscow Flyer, as well as looking forward to a potential clash of the titans between Shishkin and Energumene in the SBK Clarence House Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing on January 22.