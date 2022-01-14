Nicky Henderson hopeful Cesarewitch winner Buzz will make a full recovery after fractured pelvis

Buzz fractured his pelvis prior to attempting a first Grade One in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot; trainer Nicky Henderson has given an upbeat report and added that he hopes his staying hurdler will make a full recovery

Friday 14 January 2022 14:32, UK

Oisin Murphy rides Buzz (near side) to win the Cesarewitch from former Triumph winner Burning Victory
Image: Oisin Murphy rides Buzz (near side) to win the Cesarewitch from former Triumph winner Burning Victory

Cesarewitch winner and former leading Stayers' Hurdle hope Buzz will undergo the next stage of his rehabilitation next week, according to trainer Nicky Henderson.

Buzz advertised his Cheltenham credentials when taking the Coral Hurdle at Ascot, but suffered a fractured pelvis ahead of a return to the Berkshire track for his next intended target, the Long Walk Hurdle.

Henderson is "hopeful" that the exciting grey will make a full recovery.

Buzz and Nico De Boinville cruise to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot
Image: Buzz and Nico De Boinville cruise to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot

He said: "Buzz is being a good patient. The view is to re-examine and re-scan that pelvis on Monday, or the beginning of next week.

"He is a lovely horse and he is having a boring time, poor boy, but he has been very good. So far, so good, but it is a long process."

Henderson, who missed seeing Constitution Hill land the Tolworth Hurdle last weekend because he was self-isolating after contracting Covid-19, has been given the all-clear and is looking forward to getting out and about again.

"I've been box walking, but I'm feeling all right," said Henderson.

"Like Buzz, I've been very good and I'm being allowed out. In truth, they'll be glad to get rid of me."

