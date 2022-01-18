Lingfield Winter Million: Your essential guide to the inaugural three-day festival, live on Sky Sports Racing

The Lingfield Winter Million festival promises to be an excellent three-day meeting with both jumping and flat stars on show and £1m in prize money to be won.
A superb flat card - headlined by the £100,000 Winter Oaks - is sandwiched between two high-quality jumping cards, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing from January 21-23.
The Day One feature is the £100,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle, with Grade One winner Metier looking a possible contender for the Harry Fry team.
On the concluding day, the inaugural £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase could be an outstanding race with no less than four Grade One winners still entered at this stage, including popular grey Bristol De Mai.
- Shishkin and Energumene clash at Ascot remains on
- Henderson hoping to keep McGrath after retiring from saddle
Winter Million live on Sky Sports Racing
Watch every race of the Winter Million from Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing, January 21-23
Day One - Friday
The meeting is opened up with a decent Mares' Novices' Hurdle (12:50), with recent Listed scorer Rainyday Woman likely to take all the beating for the Paul Nicholls team.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Eriksen, Vlahovic and Carlos
- Rangnick: Martial situation resolved | Pogba back in February
- Everton to interview Lampard | Rooney being considered
- Papers: Man Utd to move for McGinn in summer
- Resilient Raducanu makes winning debut at Australian Open
- Mercedes reveal F1 car launch plans | Drivers to face media
- Australian Open: Raducanu & Murray both win in Melbourne recap!
- Arsenal target Vlahovic wants to wait on future | Fiorentina open to sale
- Spurs join race for Boro defender Spence
- Murray targets 'deep run' after Australian Open epic
Brave Seasca looks to be on the upgrade and could be a lively contender in the 1:50, a £50,000 two-mile handicap chase, having landed the odds and lowering the colours of Grand Annual winner Sky Pirate at Warwick last weekend.
Jumping favourites such as Emitom and On The Blind Side feature in the Winter Million Hurdle at 2:25, while the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at 3:35 looks to be incredibly competitive at this stage.
Harry Fry's Metier is expected to line up alongside veteran Hunter's Call for Olly Murphy as well as Garry Clermont (Jonjo O'Neill) and Gowel Road (Nigel Twiston-Davies)
Day Two - Saturday
A standout All-Weather card gets under way at 12:45, but it is the £50,000 Betway Handicap at 1:20 that looks of particular interest, with 101-rated Living Legend making his seasonal reappearance for Mark and Charlie Johnston.
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
Some promising youngsters will go head to head in the novice stakes at 3:05, including My Mirage who makes his third start in the Bjorn Nielsen colours, made famous by star stayer Stradivarius.
The £100,000 feature Coral Winter Oaks (3:40) pits some established mares against unexposed rivals, with Grade Three-placed Virgin Snow for the Ed Dunlop team bidding to defy top weight and see off the likes of Umm Hurair and Nuble, who both come into this race having won their last three races.
Clarence House Chase live on Sky Sports
Watch every race on Clarence House Chase day from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 22 at 12.40pm
Day Three - Sunday
The concluding day also has the most prize money on offer and as a result has been backed with plenty of decent field sizes.
The opening £40,000 bumper (12:50) has 21 entries at this stage, although one of the quality races on the card will have a maximum of 10 runners in the Winter Million Novices' Chase at 1:50.
Grade One form will be put to the test as War Lord (Colin Tizzard), Minella Drama (Donald McCain) and Il Ridoto (Paul Nicholls) all renew their rivalry after running behind Edwardstone in the Henry VII Novices' Chase, with recent Ascot scorer Faivoir looking of interest for the Dan Skelton team.
The £100,000 hurdle over two miles and four furlongs at 2:25 looks a real treat, with Grade One winner Dashel Drasher entered alongside the likes of Goshen, Darver Star, Brewin'upastorm and the unbeaten Saint Felicien for Gordon Elliott.
Bristol De Mai will bid to get back to his best in the feature £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase, ran over two miles and six furlongs.
He faces stiff opposition in the shape of Irish raider Fakir D'oudairies for Joseph O'Brien as well as Fanion D'Estruval for the in-form Venetia Williams team and the enigmatic Master Tommytucker (Paul Nicholls)
The Surrey National (3:35) has also been added to the Winter Million card, with Welsh Grand National runner-up The Two Amigos and the progressive Move The Chains (Gary Moore) both entered at the five-day stage.