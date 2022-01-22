Jonbon maintains unbeaten record with Haydock Rossington victory; remains 3/1 for Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The unbeaten gelding had to be nudged out by rider Aidan Coleman to get the better of Might I and Richmond Lake; he will now head to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in order to face stablemate Constitution Hill in what is shaping up to be the race of the Cheltenham Festival

Saturday 22 January 2022 14:25, UK

Jonbon on his way to victory on hurdles debut at Newbury
Image: Jonbon on his way to victory on hurdles debut at Newbury - can he land the Supreme Novices' Hurdle?

Jonbon maintained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.

A £570,000 purchase by owner JP McManus after winning an Irish point-to-point, the full-brother to the mighty Douvan had since won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at Newbury and a Grade Two event at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson's charge was the 2-5 favourite to double his Grade Two tally on Merseyside - and while it was not entirely straightforward, he ultimately got the job done in good style.

Jonbon cruises to victory at Ascot
Image: Jonbon cruises to victory at Ascot earlier this season

After travelling freely behind the pacesetting pair of Richmond Lake and Donny Boy for much of the two-mile contest, Aidan Coleman asked Jonbon to move closer at the third flight from the finish, when he ran into the back of Donny Boy and had to switch inside.

Richmond Lake was still in with every chance at the final obstacle, as was Might I, who was last seen chasing home Jonbon's stablemate Constitution Hill at Sandown.

Just for a moment it looked like Richmond Lake might make a real race of it, but Jonbon found another gear after Coleman drew the whip and was three lengths clear at the line.

