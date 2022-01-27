Frankie Dettori to miss Meydan action on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19

Frankie Dettori was booked for four rides on Friday, including short-price favourite Real World in the Group Two Zabeel Mile; the Italian jockey is now isolating in his hotel room in Dubai

Thursday 27 January 2022 14:37, UK

Jockey Frankie Dettori at Newmarket
Image: Jockey Frankie Dettori will miss out on his rides at Meydan on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leading Flat jockey Frankie Dettori will spend a short spell on the sidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rider was due to be in action at Meydan on Friday, with the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Real World in the Zabeel Mile the highlight of his strong book of rides.

However, Dettori is now confined to his quarters for the coming days. In a video posted on Twitter, he said: "I won't be riding this weekend, as I've tested positive for Covid.

"I'm restricted in my room for a few days. I'm feeling a bit under the weather, but I've had my vaccine so we should survive.

"I'll keep you posted, but I'm not going to be doing much anyway."

