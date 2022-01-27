Cheltenham Festival: Arkle favourite Ferny Hollow to miss Cheltenham after 'minor suspensory ligament issue'

Arkle favourite Ferny Hollow will miss the Cheltenham Festival after a minor suspensory ligament issue, according to owners Cheveley Park Stud.

The seven-year-old was at the head of the market for the two-mile novice Grade One at Prestbury Park after victory in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He is also unbeaten over obstacles, having defeated the likes of Appreciate It and Bob Olinger over hurdles before winning both of his chase starts to date.

Image: Ferny Hollow is led back into the winner's enclosure after victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham

Cheveley Park Stud's Chris Richardson confirmed this afternoon that the horse has picked up a "minor ligament suspensory issue", meaning he will be unable to take up his entry in the Arkle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Stablemate Blue Lord has now replaced Ferny Hollow at the top of the Arkle market for Willie Mullins, at a general 11/4 shot.