Charlie Deutsch lands emotional double as Funambule Sivola and Skytastic deliver at Doncaster

Charlie Deutsch landed an emotional Doncaster double on Friday as Funambule Sivola and Skytastic rewarded favourite backers on Town Moor.

Funambule Sivola (5/4) and Deutsch made no mistake in the feature Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Chase for the in-form Venetia Williams team.

After surviving a first-fence error, the seven-year-old travelled wide and hit the front over the second last, holding off the late charge of Before Midnight and The Big Bite in the final 100 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey Charlie Deutsch had an emotional winner at Doncaster as he dedicated Funambule Sivola's victory to a friend who passed away on Thursday

Deutsch was delighted with his mount's display after the victory and dedicated the win to a close friend who passed away on Thursday.

"I'd like to dedicate these two winners to a very good friend of mine who sadly passed away last night," he said.

"He just loved racing and he's been with me since I was born until now. It was a shock for all of us and the family but I had to come racing today and he would've loved it - I wish I could've brought him here."

Of the winning horse, Deutsch added: "He's like a cat - he got away with it. He's so tough and quick and he jumped the rest of the race beautifully.

"He got to the front and I felt I had the other horse beat but he came back to me and I probably got to the front too soon."

Image: Six Feet Apart and JJ Slevin hang on to land the Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster

The Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle went the way of Six Feet Apart for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin, who narrowly held off the late charge from Ross O'Sullivan's Sea Sessions and Brian Hughes.

Slevin looks to have matters in control over the final hurdle before a power-packed Hughes narrowed the margin towards the line, with Six Feet Apart getting the verdict in a photo finish with Irish runners the first three home.

Skytastic made an impressive hurdling debut for the Sam Thomas team, staying on powerfully to land the Rob Burrow Helping To Fight MND EBF 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle under Deutsch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Burrow and his father Geoff have been enjoying a day at Doncaster racecourse on Friday, where Sky Bet have pledged a significant donation to motor neurone disease charities

The six-year-old was always in control of matters, pulling clear of his market rival Godrevy Point to win by just under four lengths.

Burrow was in attendance at Town Moor, despite his horse Burrow Seven not in attendance due to the going on the day. Sky Bet pledged a significant donation to motor neurone disease charities.

Image: Charlie Deutsch guiding Skytastic to victory at Doncaster on Friday

Conditional jockey Dylan Kitts enjoyed a second career victory on Nocte Volatus who landed the opening novices' handicap chase in emphatic fashion for Tom Lacey.

Travelling strongly throughout off the front, the seven-year-old made no mistake after running out at the first fence when odds-on favourite last time out at Hereford.