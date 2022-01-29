Cheltenham Festival: Allegorie De Vassy books ticket for March with easy Fairyhouse win in Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle

Allegorie De Vassy remains unbeaten on Irish turf after a comfortable victory in the Grade Three BetVictor Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old started as the 7/4 joint-favourite alongside stablemate Brandy Love, who jumped violently left throughout the race and veered dramatically off her line over the penultimate obstacle.

Losing lengths in the process, Brandy Love handed the race to Allegorie De Vassy, who flew the last to cruise home for a three-and-a-half-length victory under Sean O'Keeffe.

"She did it well and I think she's going to improve again," said Mullins. "The jump she threw at the last showed what she had left in the locker.

"I'd imagine she'll go straight to Cheltenham now."

Mullins also noted that Brandy Love had been seen to hang left previously at Naas and expects a left-handed track such as Cheltenham to be more suitable.

"The runner-up showed tendencies of that in Naas and I think going left-handed will be a big plus for her in the future," he said.

"It was a tremendous run from her, and I think both of them will go in the same direction (to Cheltenham)."

Allegorie De Vassy was shortened from 9/2 to 7/2 favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Festival, with Brandy Love rated a 6/1 chance.