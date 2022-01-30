Limestone Lad Hurdle: Grade Three glory for Darasso who turns over favourite Saint Felicien

Darasso made the most of a drop in grade to lower the colours of the hot favourite Saint Felicien in the BetVictor Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas.
A Grade Two winner at Navan in November and fourth to Honeysuckle in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse on his latest start, the Joseph O'Brien-trained nine-year-old gave weight to his five rivals in admirable fashion.
Felix Desjy set the pace until the penultimate flight where his Gordon Elliott stablemate Saint Felicien took over.
However, the 4-5 shot could not ward off the attentions of Darasso (8-1), who pulled away to score by three and a quarter lengths under Mark Walsh in the colours of JP McManus.
Darasso's victory denied Saint Felicien's jockey Robbie Power a triumphant return on his first ride since suffering multiple injuries in a fall at Tramore in October.
O'Brien's assistant Brendan Powell said: "He's been such a consistent horse over the years and that's put him over £300,000 in prizemoney. He keeps turning up in all these top races and getting placed.
"Mark said the faster they went the better. He missed the second last a bit and he had to get him racing again, but he jumped the last well and went away.
"He's just so consistent, whether it is hurdles or fences, and such a star to have in the yard. If you have a horse that tries like him, he's going to keep doing it for you.
"He's been to Cheltenham the last couple of years but whether he goes there again, I'll leave that to Joseph."
The same connections completed a double when Champion Green made all the running in the first division of the Naas Racecourse Maiden Hurdle.
The 4-6 favourite was in control from the outset and was never seriously threatened as he strolled home by three and a half lengths from Magic Word.
Champion Green was left unchanged at 14-1 for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle with Paddy Power.