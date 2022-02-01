Off The Fence: Dublin Racing Festival preview, Cheltenham Trials Day analysis plus a 33/1 Grand National tip

The Off The Fence panel are back to analyse Paisley Park’s amazing Cleeve Hurdle success, debate Pied Piper’s Cheltenham aspirations and preview this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival.

In episode ten, Tony Keenan, Barry Geraghty and Vanessa Ryle analyse the performances of Champ and Klassical Dream in defeat, review an Arkle trial with Ferny Hollow now ruled out and look ahead to the likes of Honeysuckle, Sir Gerhard, Galopin Des Champs and many more running at Leopardstown this weekend.

Plus, Keenan explains why he is keen on a recent big Irish winner for the £1m Grand National at 33/1!

Meet the Off The Fence team

Barry Geraghty

Now retired after a 24-year career in the saddle which yielded 43 Cheltenham Festival successes, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty returns to At The Races, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful relationship as ambassador and columnist between 2012 and 2019.

An iconic National Hunt rider still well connected and riding work at some of the sport's biggest yards, Barry has won all there is to win in jumps racing and is sure to give viewers Off The Fence raw insight each week.

Vanessa Ryle

A popular member of the Sky Sports Racing on-course presenter team who also fronts The Bloodstock Show, host Vanessa is an avid Jumps racing fan, and will be tasked each week with steering her analyst colleagues 'Off The Fence'.

Tony Keenan

attheraces.com's resident Irish tipster and analyst, Tony Keenan has also played a leading role alongside Barry in ATR's Cheltenham Preview Nights in Dublin since 2017. As sharp-tongued as he is sharp-minded, Tony's regular unique takes and no-nonsense delivery will no doubt keep Off The Fence viewers (and Barry and Vanessa!) on their toes.