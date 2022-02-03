Gordon Elliott stable tour: Dublin Racing Festival contenders including leading juvenile hope Fil Dor

Gordon Elliott is set to send another strong team of horses to this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival, including exciting juvenile Fil Dor and Irish Champion Hurdle contender Zanahiyr.

The County Meath trainer has enjoyed 10 winners at the two-day Leopardstown meeting since it was first launched in 2018, including Delta Work's Irish Gold Cup success two years ago.

Delta Work will bid to regain his title, taken by Willie Mullins' Kemboy in 2021, while Elliott has opted against running Mount Ida in the race, and she will instead head straight for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Delta Work

Irish Gold Cup

"He came back a bit jarred up from this race last year and has been a little bit disappointing since, particularly on his latest run in the Savills Chase.

"We feel he's in good order and we're going to try and do things a little bit differently this time. We're going to take all the headgear off him and ride him handier. Hopefully that will help bring him back to himself, as we know he has the ability to be very competitive at this level when on song."

Image: Delta Work has not won since his Irish Gold Cup success in 2020

Fil Dor

Spring Juvenile Hurdle

"He has already had a great season, winning all three of his starts over hurdles so far. He seems to be getting better and his last win in a Grade Two at Leopardstown was impressive.

"He isn't a horse that tends to show much at home, but he did work particularly well by his own standards earlier this week. He seems to be getting better all the time and hopefully he can show that on the track at the weekend. He looks to have a great chance."

Image: Fil Dor has won all three of his starts this season and is 3/1 second favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham

Fury Road

Ladbroke Novice Chase

"He was very good over hurdles until his form tailed off a little bit at the backend of last season, so it has been great to see him return to form since being switched to fences this season.

"The first-time cheekpieces seemed to help him on his latest start in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown and I thought he was impressive there. If he can run to that sort of level again, it will set a high bar for the rest to come up to."

Harmonya Maker

Mares' Bumper

"She is one of our three entries in the Mares' Bumper on Sunday and at this stage all three of them are likely runners.

"Harmonya Maker has Listed bumper form in the book and won very well at Punchestown last time, so she's probably the pick of them on what they've done so far, but they are three nice mares, and I wouldn't be ruling out any of them."

Hollow Games

Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors '€50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff' Novice Hurdle

"He lost his unbeaten record in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle last time and while I think the best horse won in Ginto, I thought Hollow Games should have finished second rather than third.

"He made a couple of mistakes and got stuck in a pocket, so it's fair to say that the race didn't go his way. I have no doubts about him staying this longer trip and I'm looking forward to seeing how he has progressed from Naas."

Image: Hollow Games and Davy Russell win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at Down Royal

Itswhatunitesus

Goffs Future Stars Flat Race

"He was impressive when he made a winning debut at Navan back in December and his work since then has been very good. We think he's a proper horse and are looking forward to running him at this higher level."

Mighty Potter

Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle

"Mighty Potter is a far from certain runner in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. We'll decide for sure closer to the time, but not running here and going straight to the Cheltenham Festival with him seems most likely at this stage.

"He's had three runs already and I'm not sure he needs another before Cheltenham. Our inclination at the minute is to keep him at two miles for now. I don't think we've seen the best of him yet."

Image: Mighty Potter beat stablemate Three Stripe Life at Leopardstown at Christmas

Minella Crooner

Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors "€50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff" Novice Hurdle

"He's one that we'll be careful with as regards the ground. I walked the track at Leopardstown on Wednesday and was happy with it, so he'll have a fair chance of running.

"He's a horse that shows nothing at home, but he keeps winning, so we're looking forward to getting him into deeper company and seeing how he measures up."

Riviere D'etel

Irish Arkle Novice Chase

"She's had a great season already and made Ferny Hollow work hard in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. They pulled a long way clear of the rest that day and I thought it was a great run.

"Physically, she seems to be thriving at home all the time, so I'm hopeful that there could be more improvement in her. Her form gives her a very solid chance and her experience over fences will stand to her."

Image: Ferny Hollow and Riviere D'etel battle it out in the Racing Post Novice Chase

Three Stripe Life

Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle

"I thought he ran better than the bare form suggested when he was second to Mighty Potter in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. He was still quite novicey there and can definitely improve on the jumping front.

"He worked very well this morning and I'm very much looking forward to seeing him run at the weekend. I think there's more to come from him."

Zanahiyr

Irish Champion Hurdle

"Honeysuckle is obviously going to be extremely hard for any horse to beat, but my fella has been improving with every start and ran great to finish a close second in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

"He looks fantastic and is thriving on his racing, so I'm hopeful that he can find more improvement."