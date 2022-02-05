Kachy Stakes: Spycatcher flies home late to land Lingfield feature; Fancy Man takes Winter Derby trial

Spycatcher flew down the outside to land a thrilling renewal of the Listed Kachy Stakes for Clifford Lee and Karl Burke.

Stablemate Lord Of The Lodge looked set to claim the prize with 100 yards to go, before being mowed down late by Spycatcher under a delightful ride from Clifford Lee.

Favourite Good Effort lost all chance at the start when falling out of the stalls, settling towards the rear before making his run mid-race and failing to quicken in the final furlong, eventually settling for third.

Image: The Listed Kachy Stakes was won by Spycatcher for the Karl Burke team

Royal Ascot winner Rohaan was a disappointment, failing to land a blow after travelling well in behind in the market principals.

Earlier on the card, Fancy Man landed the Betway Winter Derby Trial under Sean Levey for the Richard Hannon team.

Despite swinging very wide around the final bend, the combo had enough momentum to draw clear of the front-running Al Zaraqaan who eventually faded back into fourth.

King Of The South stayed on well to finish second for Callum Shepherd, with Living Legend a neck back in third under Jason Hart.

Jockey Sean Levey was very impressed with the run of Fancy Man who landed the Betway Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield on Saturday.

The winning rider said after the race: "He gets into a really good rhythm at a high pace and it allows him to finish out his race.

"If anything, he lacks a turn of pace although today it looked like he did - I had to get going a lot earlier than I wanted to but we were going so slow.

"We went around the turn at a good pace and I was just allowing him to drift out to hold his balance. "Once he straightened up he was good and true - he got a bit lonely out it front and probably saw home."