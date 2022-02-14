Imperial Aura to be given rest of season off following Newbury disappointment as Kim Bailey reflects on 'nightmare' campaign

Kim Bailey is to give Imperial Aura the rest of the season off after the nine-year-old broke a blood vessel in the Denman Chase on Saturday.
A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2020, he won his first two races last season, which included a Grade Two at Ascot, but has failed to finish in five subsequent outings.
Having travelled and jumped well for much of Saturday's race, Imperial Aura slowed considerably before the third-last fence and David Bass was quick to pull him up.
Listen to the Racing Debate podcast
Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.
"He broke a blood vessel at Newbury and that is him done for the season now," said Bailey.
"He was running a much better race but David said it happened going into the fence, that is why he jumped the fence then pulled him straight up.
Trending
- Nev: Man Utd's problems not down to the manager anymore
- F1's crunch meeting over Abu Dhabi fallout: What's going on?
- Trippier suffers broken metatarsal
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Ronaldo out, Kane in at Man Utd?
- Ref Watch: Should West Ham's equaliser have been ruled out?
- Papers: Tielemans looking likely to leave Leicester
- Love at first sight for AlphaTauri with new F1 car
- Rangnick: Finishing fourth is our highest possible achievement
- Jealousy? Why Khan and Brook can't stand each other
- Rams win Super Bowl as late comeback stuns Bengals
"This season has just been a nightmare with him. He burst a blood vessel (at Cheltenham last March) and he hadn't done it since until Saturday.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"He is still a good horse and you could see that on Saturday. He hit the front and he was going very nicely then bang - it happened. We've got to get it right.
"I think we will give him a good summer out and give him a good MOT before we decide what to do next. The good thing is he is still in one piece."